Orlando Bloom fixes his new Morse code tattoo so his son's name is spelled correctly – "Finally, do it right,quot;

Last week, Orlando Bloom showed his new tattoo on Instagram that featured the name of his 9-year-old son Flynn, enunciated in the Morse Code, but fans quickly pointed out that the name was misspelled. Now, Bloom has revealed in a new publication that he has solved the mistake, and also included a photo of a second tattoo that is a tribute to his late dog, Sidi.

"Finally, do it right!" Bloom joked in the legend of a photo that showed the new ink on his arm. “How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the fine print) 😂 Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy ❤️ ".

In the slide show, Bloom also included the morse code alphabet so fans could see the translation of each letter to prove that his tattoo was now exactly as it should be. His tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, also posted the photo on his Instagram page, and wrote in the legend "Round 2,quot;.

Bercsenyi explained that he added the missing point to the morse code, and then added a small design on Bloom's forearm in memory of Sidi. He also revealed that this situation has taught him to "never completely trust what his clients find on Pinterest." He concluded his publication by writing that life had officially returned to normal.

When Bloom first showed the tattoo, he was missing a point that changed the spelling from "Flynn,quot; to "Frynn." The minimalist design also featured Flynn's time and date of birth.

"If the Morse code is supposed to spell Flynn, then there is an error," one fan wrote, and another added: "I'm sorry, but that tattoo definitely says,quot; Frynn. "

More fans began commenting on the same information about the Morse Code error, and Bercsenyi quickly acknowledged the error. He wrote on Instagram that the design was a beautiful reminder of Bloom's son, they realized that a point was missing and that would be fixed.

Orlando Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. They were married from 2010 to 2013, and are now married to the CEO of Snap Inc., Evan Spiegel. Bloom is committed to Katy Perry and is reportedly planning a wedding in spring 2020.



