Omari Hardwick expertly reviews a fan on Instagram through the comments of "Power,quot;: "Clown A ** N * ggas,quot;

# Roommates, "Power,quot; may have officially ended, but that does not mean that Omari Hardwick cannot enter the character when necessary. Omari had to quickly channel his "Ghost,quot; character when a fan came for him on social media.

Fans of the original "Power,quot; are still trying to process the end of the series that aired just a few weeks ago. However, the star of the series Omari Hardwick showed that "Ghost,quot; is still alive, especially when it comes to controlling a troll that goes off the line.

Omari recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the poem "Invictus,quot; by English poet William Ernest Henley. Now, if you ask him why he would publish something like this, well, there are some reasons. First, Omari's diehard fans know that he himself is an avid poet and has been for several years. Secondly, the poem gets used to promises being learned before they are given the opportunity to become members of the fraternity, that fraternity is Alpha Phi Alpha, of which Omari is a member.

It didn't take long for a fan to post this under Omari's photo:

"We want Ghost f ** k what you are talking about."

Well, Omari did not take that comment lightly and came back with revenge, writing:

"Now you … you, the clown. When I slap you (because you don't deserve more than that) outside of you … I'll remind you that that's mine, Omari. B ** ch a ** f * ck boy "Just be THAT. Clown to ** n * ggas. I should go ask your Momz if she can be reborn. Matta fact … look for Tommy and Joe. Let's see if they don't say the same thing."

Maybe the fan is still mourning the loss of his favorite character, however, we definitely don't believe he will come for Omari again after that clapback.

Roommates, what do you think about this?