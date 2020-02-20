Olympiakos 0 – 1 Arsenal

%MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164511% %MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164512%

Arsenal took a big step towards the Europa League the last 16 years when Alexandre Lacazette's last blow secured a 1-0 victory against Olympiakos in the first leg of the round of 16.

Lacazette became short-range in the 81st minute after Bukayo Saka held on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's pass and sent the ball through the six-yard area.

Arsenal had survived some awkward moments before that, with Bernd Leno making some good saves, but they could have put the tie out of Olympiakos' reach in the final stages, with Lacazette rejecting another chance and Sokratis hitting the wood with a header.

The Gunners are now undefeated in nine games with Mikel Arteta and will be sure to take their place in the next round of the Europa League in the return match next week.

More to follow …