Olympiakos 0 – 1 Arsenal

Arsenal took a big step towards the Europa League the last 16 years when Alexandre Lacazette's last blow secured a 1-0 victory against Olympiakos in the first leg of the round of 16.

Lacazette became short-range in the 81st minute after Bukayo Saka held on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's pass and sent the ball through the six-yard area.

Arsenal had survived some awkward moments before that, with Bernd Leno making some good saves, but they could have put the tie out of Olympiakos' reach in the final stages, with Lacazette rejecting another chance and Sokratis hitting the wood with a header.

However, the Gunners continue to lead the Emirates Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games with Mikel Arteta, and will be sure to reach the next round of the Europa League when they welcome Olympiakos to the Emirates Stadium for next week. second leg

Player Ratings Olympiakos: Sa (7), Elabdellaoui (6), Semedo (6), Ba (6), Tsimikas (6), Guilherme (6), Camara (6), Bouchalakis (6), Masouras (6), Valbuena (8), The Arabi (6). Subs: Lovera (6), Fortounis (6) Arsenal: Leno (8), Sokratis (7), Mustafi (7), Luiz (8), Saka (8), Xhaka (7), Guendouzi (7), Willock (7), Martinelli (6), Aubameyang (7), Lacazette (8). Subs: Ceballos (6), Pepe (6), Maitland-Niles (6) Party man: Saka

How the gunners got their victory

Arsenal entered this game after Sunday's impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle, but they started slowly at Karaiskakis Stadium, with Olympiakos twice close to scoring within the first four minutes.

First, Leno was forced to an intelligent salvation of Mathieu Valbuena after the Frenchman was left unmarked on the left side of the Arsenal box.

Image:

Matteo Guendouzi returned to the initial Arsenal lineup



Then, just moments later, Giorgos Masouras missed an even better opportunity when he led the attractive crossing of Valbuena over the bar from a short distance.

Arsenal, who presented a strong team despite the fact that Arteta made five changes by his side, was lucky enough to survive those first scares, but they grew up in the game and should have scored when Lacazette shot from Gabriel Martinelli's cut midway through. half.

Olympiakos continued to threaten the counterattack, however, Leno reacted intelligently to prevent David Luiz from diverting a cross from Masouras to his own network.

And Leno was called to action several more times after the break, making a good reaction, except for the head shot of Ousseynou Ba, although before the Olympiakos man was signaled for offside, and then managed to quell a powerful shot free of the dangerous Valbuena.

It seemed that the Gunners were going to have a nervous end, but a clinical counterattack changed the game. Aubameyang did well to control a long-range pass and find Saka, and the 18-year-old, who produced another excellent comprehensive performance, was able to choose Lacazette for an easy finish.

Image:

Lacazette celebrates with Dani Ceballos



It was Lacazette's second goal in two outings after a nine-game drought, and Olympiakos goalkeeper Jose Sa denied him another after another quick Arsenal counterattack shortly thereafter.

Then it was Sokratis's turn to approach, the defender hit the crossbar from the resulting corner.

Olympiakos tried to recover in the final stages, but Arsenal showed resistance to ensure a third consecutive clean sheet and ensure a victory that, in addition to placing them in a solid position to advance to the next round, adds to the growing sense of optimism that still They could rescue some of their season.

What the manager said …

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta: "It's a really good result. Winning here is really difficult. Credit for the boys. We suffer in the first 10 minutes. After that we begin to have more control of the game and create some good opportunities."

"In the second half we controlled the game much better and we had opportunities. I think we could have put the tie in a much better position. It's still good, but we had clear opportunities with the best players and we hope they put the ball in the net."

Statistics opts: Saka, the assistant king

Overall, this season, Bukayo Saka has nine assists to his name in all competitions, more than any other Arsenal player.

Alexandre Lacazette has found the net in each of his last two games in all competitions for Arsenal, after not being able to score in each of the previous nine.

Arsenal are undefeated in six European away matches for the first time since a run of eight that ended in September 2006.

Arsenal remains the only Premier League team that loses a game in all competitions in 2020 (P9 W5 D4).

Whats Next?

Arsenal returns to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League starting at 4 p.m., before the start of 4:30 p.m. The second stage of this Europa League qualifier will take place in the Emirates on Thursday, February 27.