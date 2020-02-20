Oleksiak breaks the late draw, Surging Stars beats Coyotes 3-2 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Jamie Oleksiak broke a tie in the third period with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held out to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Oleksiak climbed to the top of the slot, received a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low shot to goalkeeper Adin Hill with 8:22 remaining.

"The disc had its own eyes," said Oleksiak.

He has only 17 goals in 304 NHL games, but three have been winners.

"I condition myself not to expect that to happen too much." Oleksiak said. "I'm a guy who acts like you've been there before. I don't score enough to have a great celebration."

Dallas is 5-0-1 in its last six games to match the leader of the Central Division, St. Louis.

Ben Bishop made 21 of his 39 highest saves of the season in the first period.

Corey Perry and Radek Faksa scored power goals for Dallas.

Taylor Hall had a power goal for Arizona, Christian Fischer also scored in the second period and Hill stopped 30 shots. Arizona remained in position for the second wild card of the Western Conference.

Perry had a goal and an assist and Denis Gurianov had two assists for the Stars.

Jordan Oesterle helped in both Arizona goals.

The Stars scored in their two power games and have 11 goals with a man advantage in their last nine games. They had at least one goal in eight of those games, failing only when they had no power plays in a waste of overtime in Ottawa on Sunday.

Perry scored his first goal of being able to play this season 2:19 in the game. He was completely alone to the left of the net for a quick shot after a quick play by Miro Heiskanen on the left point to Denis Gurianov in the circle facing left to Roope Hintz in the circle to the right to Perry.

"When the game starts, the excitement begins," Perry said. "You have to control it, but at the same time it is a fun environment."

Jamie Benn seemed to increase that lead to 2-0 at 13:38 of the first, but a video review showed that Dallas was offside.

Benn left at 10:27 of the second period when he was imposed a major penalty and misconduct in the game for addressing Arizona captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson. During that power game, Hall sent a shot to the upper left corner of the net at 12:32 to tie it at 1.

Faksa's power play goal came at 4:01 p.m. with a reverse after skating from the left side.

That Dallas advantage lasted only until 18:12, when Fischer hit a rebound of Ilya Lyubushkin's shot from above the right groove on Bishop.

The stars play the second game of three games on Friday against the St. Louis Blues.

