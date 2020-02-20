Officer accompanies an 8-year-old girl to dance father and daughter after her father's death – Up News Info

– An 8-year-old girl from Arkansas who recently lost her father had a night to remember when her school resource officer intervened to take her to a father and daughter dance.

Second grade student Avey Cox said she had always dreamed of going to the dad / daughter dance organized by the Van Buren school district. But after her father passed away during the holidays, she didn't think she could attend.

But the school resource officer Cpl. Nick Harvey decided to support Cox after his boss suggested that officers volunteer to escort students without parents.

I approached the mother. The mother came and said she was fine because the last thing she wanted to do was be rejected by a second grader. Then, his mother told him about it, and the next day, I formally asked him if it would be my date for dad and daughter's dance, "Harvey told KFSM, a Up News Info affiliate.

Cox said yes, and on February 10, the two attended the father and daughter dance.

"I was excited because I never went and it would be my first time and I really wanted to go," she said.

They coordinated their outfits, took many photos and even traveled in a limousine to buy pizza before heading to the event.

"It meant a lot because I really had to go see all my friends there, and then go with him and have a lot of fun," Cox said.

Harvey says it's a night he will never forget.

"I was a little embarrassed," he said. "I can't dance at all."

Harvey has three daughters, but they have all aged from the dance of dad and daughter. He says he hopes to go to the dances again with his new friend.