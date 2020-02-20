Odds, predictions, trends, support bets for the 2020 fight by Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2

The attention of the sports world will go to Sin City on Saturday night for the most publicized fight of this young year. Two of the division's best heavyweights will meet in a highly successful fight when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury enter the ring for the second time with the WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the line. In a rare cross promotion, this fight will be available on both ESPN Plus and FOX Pay Per View, and the card will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is everything you need to know to bet on the Deontay Wilder vs. Fight. Tyson Fury, including updated odds, props and our prediction.

Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury 2

Deontay Wilder -115

Tyson Fury -105

Total rounds 10.5: More than -130 / Less than +110

Wilder and Fury met for the WBC heavyweight title on December 1, 2018, and it was one of the best fights of the year. Wilder hit Fury on the canvas in the ninth round and the 12th round, but Fury hit more punches than his counterpart, which led the judges to decide the match. Both fighters were disappointed and both won the victory later, so don't be surprised if they see Fury and Wilder take more opportunities to take the decision out of the judges' hands.

The current WBC heavyweight champion has maintained the belt for more than five years. Wilder (42-0-1 with 41 knockouts) has a prodigious amount of power, and only two fighters have traveled the distance with him during his 11-year career. Bermane Stiverne made the 12 rounds against Wilder, but lost his WBC heavyweight title by unanimous decision to The Bronze Bomber in a relatively unilateral fight in January 2015. Stiverne was knocked out in the first round by Wilder in his rematch, and the Wilder fans I would love to see history repeat itself.

Tyson Fury (29-0-1 with 20 knockouts) became a familiar name with his amazing victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Klitschko had ruled the heavyweight division as his undisputed champion for almost five years before that point. , so Fury is convincing Victory stressed that there was a changing of the guard in the heavyweight division. Multiple problems led Fury to get away from boxing for almost three years after the victory, but Wilder was the only opponent that caused him problems since his return.

The odds of boxing bets for this title fight show Wilder as a slight favorite. The American has been as high as -125 in some online betting houses, but recent action on Fury has brought the line closer.

Wilder vs Fury prop betting and prediction

Will the fight reach the distance?

Wilder has won all his 41 fights by knockout, but Fury is a notoriously difficult boxer to send to the canvas. The unorthodox style of the Gypsy King makes it hard to hit him solidly, and Wilder had many problems hitting Fury in his first fight.

However, there are two great reasons to think that this fight will not last the 12 rounds. First, both boxers will want to know that they won the fight instead of letting it go to the cards after what we saw in the first meeting between these two enemies. In addition, the experience will help Wilder deal with an unorthodox fighter like Fury, as he will be more prepared to know what to expect from his counterpart.

Who will bleed first?

Tyson Fury -400

Deontay Wilder +300

Wilder has not been shot down since fighting Harold Sconiers in October 2010, and there is no record that an opponent has bled the champion. However, he has broken his right hand in two of his title fights, and bled from the elbow in a victory over Chris Arreola in July 2016.

We have seen Fury bleed several times during his career, and Wilder bleed Fury's nose in the fourth round of his first bout. Fury is much more likely to be bloody first, but this line could be a bit high considering Wilder's story of being mistreated.

Will the fight end in the second round?

Fury has predicted that he will knock Wilder out in the second round of Saturday's fight, but that's a very dubious proposal. These two boxers danced greatly and felt during the first three rounds of their first fight, and it is unlikely that we will see much action in the first rounds of the rematch. It would be an absolute shock to see that this match ends within the first three rounds, so don't count on Fury's prediction coming true.