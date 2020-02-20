Oakland Police Chief Kirkpatrick fired – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired from her job, according to the Oakland Police Officers Association.

The association issued a statement at 8:09 p.m. about the dismissal of Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland Police Commission.

Officers said they are ready to work with the next boss.

The mayor's office issued the following statement from Schaaf and Oakland Police Commissioner Regina Jackson Thursday night:

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Oakland Police Commission voted to request Mayor Libby Schaaf to join the Commission to dismiss Chief Anne Kirkpatrick from her post as Chief of Police. Mayor Schaaf agreed to exercise the provision, created by the LL Measure approved by the voters, to allow the Police Commission and the Mayor to jointly dismiss the Chief without cause. The mayor and the Police Commission issued the following statements: From Mayor Libby Schaaf: “The Police Commission is the voice of the community in our system of checks and balances, and I respect its authority and its role. In 2016, Oakland voters created the strongest and most independent Police Commission in the United States. Tonight, the commissioners exercised their power. As mayor, it is my duty to determine when trust between the Police Commission and the Chief of Police has been irrevocably lost and prevents Oakland from moving forward.

I remain grateful to Chief Kirkpatrick for coming to serve Oakland after a shameful episode in the history of the department and for bringing a stable leadership that stabilized the department. Under his leadership, Oakland saw one of its lowest periods of armed violence and shootings involved by officers, as well as new anti-racial profile policies that significantly reduced the discretionary stops of African Americans. I am grateful for the service of Chief Kirkpatrick to our city for the past three years. " From the President of the Commission, Regina Jackson: “From the beginning of the Commission, the Commissioners, together with the rest of the citizens of the City of Oakland, observed that the Oakland Police Department failed to increase compliance with the reforms ordered by the court required under the Negotiated Agreement Agreement (NSA). The Commission's vote reflects our desire to see the City of Oakland move forward under new leadership. The Commission hopes to work with Mayor Schaaf to identify a Chief of Police that will build trust in the community and address the racial and gender disparities that continue to exist in the Department and in our City. Our new boss must address the use of force issues and end the need for a court-appointed monitor. The Commission requires a leader to diversify and grow the Department to the level of respect that our officers and the community deserve. The Department must be a model of surveillance and constitutional justice, and the Commission undertakes to work with the Mayor to find the next suitable leader. " Darren Allison will serve as Acting Chief until an interim Chief is appointed.

