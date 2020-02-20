North Texas judge Bill Magers arrested by DWI after the Sherman accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News North Texas judge Bill Magers arrested by DWI after the Sherman accident...

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge in North Texas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after an accident in Sherman on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was involved in a single vehicle accident around 10:15 p.m. and that the accident was witnessed by a soldier.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers (credit: Grayson County Jail)

According to the Texas DPS, Magers hit a lamppost on FM 1417 but was not injured.

Authorities said Magers was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was admitted to the Grayson County jail early Thursday. He posted a $ 2,500 bonus.

Magers is also a former Sherman mayor for three periods.

