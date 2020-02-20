Normal production end, all-electric conversion – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69011% %MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69012%
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – It's the end of an era at the Detroit-Hamtramck General Motor assembly plant.
The automaker is turning the plant into a center for its electric vehicles.
%MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69013%%MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69014%
General Motors says work and improvements at the plant will begin next month to drive electric vehicles.
%MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69015% %MINIFYHTMLfb147afb99704b432b49ce009e01c69016%
They have invested $ 2.2 billion to convert the old plant.
This will become the first fully electric assembly plant for GM.
The automaker says they will launch their Hamtramck electric hummer for next year.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.