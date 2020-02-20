Noisy and proud owners celebrating best friends on the national day of loving your pet – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Humans throughout Texas and the United States celebrate their fur babies, feather babies, flaky babies and everything else. It's National Love Your Pet Day!

In addition to giving owners another opportunity to show pictures of their very good children, the day allows Americans to hug and share how they love their pets.

Animals certainly do not have to be perfect pets to occupy space in the hearts of their owners.

So what's so special about your pet? Is it the way they get in when they walk? Does your "voice,quot; remind you of someone famous? Are your feathers, coat or mustaches combed in a supernatural way? We want to see.

Show us and tell us about your best friends, just log in to the CBSDFW.COM Facebook page and post your most dazzling pet photos.