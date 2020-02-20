Noah Centineo clarifies comments about his sobriety

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
Noah Centineo He is talking about the state of his sobriety.
It was only last week that the To all the boys I've loved before The actor appeared in the headlines about a sincere confession about his drug use in the past. In the interview, published in Harper's bazaarCentineo talked about a "dark time,quot; in his life during which he tried "everything." It can be seen in the profile that Centineo, 23, has been "sober for the past few years,quot; after his "wild period."
Centineo explained that, during this period of time, he and his friends "would take Molly and talk for five hours and would like to get to the bottom of some really philosophical existential questions."
"There really wasn't much I wouldn't do. I never, never injected anything, which is good," Centineo shared about his drug use. "I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a very dark moment in my life."
According to the media, that period began at the age of 17 and ended just before the 21st birthday of the star. However, in a new interview with Variety& # 39; s Marc Malkin for The big ticket podcast, Centineo clarified comments about his sobriety.
"My relationship with sobriety is a little different," he told Malkin. "I cleaned myself for a year, I just said it would take me a year off and then I went back to drinking."
"But, I left a lot in the past," Centineo explained. "There are many things that I don't do anymore."
Centineo also shared that when he is working he cuts "everything,quot;, although sometimes he will smoke a cigarette if he is having a "really hard day,quot;.
You can hear Centineo talk more about his sobriety, career and more in the podcast interview above!
