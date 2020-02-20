No White House news about Kwame Kilpatrick's clemency request – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – President Donald Trump granted clemency on Tuesday to 11 people, but nothing is yet known about former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick is currently serving a 28-year sentence, resulting from a public corruption conviction in 2013.

Millionaire Peter Karmanos has asked the president to commute Kilpatrick's sentence.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kilpatrick's appeals lawyer says he has not been contacted by the White House.

