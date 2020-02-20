No arrests were made after a strange confrontation at a gas station in Walnut – Up News Info Los Angeles

NUTS (CBSLA) – A one-hour showdown at a service station in Walnut ended Wednesday night after police left the scene without making arrests.

Police originally responded to the service station near Grand Avenue and Amar Road on Wednesday afternoon for a call for a robbery that led to a confrontation with a man inside a red car parked on a gasoline pump.

%MINIFYHTML980183d733edb6e40c886867353fb78a11% %MINIFYHTML980183d733edb6e40c886867353fb78a12%

The video of a cell phone filmed by a witness showed that agents surrounded the vehicle and fired foam bullets through the windows of the vehicles. At one point, the man in the car put a note on the board that said: "Why are there only three police cars here?"

Finally, the confrontation ended once the officers realized that it was the man inside the vehicle who made the initial call and that there was no threat to the public.

Police left the service station but remained parked nearby while the man remained in his vehicle at the service station.