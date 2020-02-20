Nipsey Hussle's GF Lauren London reacts to Diddy's romance rumors

%MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164511% %MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164512%

Instagram

The mother of two children calls herself Lady Hussle while addressing speculation that she is connecting with the close friend of her late boyfriend, music mogul Diddy.

Up News Info –

Lauren London spoke while rumored to connect with P Diddy. The 35-year-old actress who dated Nipsey Hussle before his death he broke down the rumors of romance.

He posted on Instagram a photo of his late boyfriend with the caption "It's still yours! King Ermias! Never forget!" His message received a lot of love from his followers, including rappers. Yg Y YOU.. She added in her story: "Forever and even after calling me Lady Hussle."

%MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164513% %MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164514%

He seemed to call blogs and anyone who suggested he was dating Diddy: "Stop playing with me and my name. Now let me go back to healing."

%MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164515% %MINIFYHTMLebe0436fe66ee1f996d83bfa39db164516%

She added: "I am all love and peace, but I never forgot … I am an afflicted woman and I don't play with Nip, my family, my character and my code." She wrote another note: "Peace is loud sometimes, peace speaks sometimes, especially when it's right."

<br />

The rumor of romance between Lauren London and P. Diddy began after he published and then deleted photos with her. They received criticism because Diddy was known as a friend of Hussle and London, a friend of Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie.

London began dating Hussle, the real name Ermias Asghedom, in 2013 until his murder in March 2019. They received a son named Kross in 2016. In addition, he shares his daughter Emani with an ex. London also has another son named Cameron from a previous relationship with little Wayne.