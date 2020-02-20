Nikki Bella undresses her baby to celebrate 16 weeks of pregnancy

Nikki Bella She is a hot future mom!
The pregnant Total fine The star showed its growing belly on Instagram on Thursday to celebrate a sweet milestone. "Hello my little baby, 16 weeks today!" The 36-year-old WWE star shared with a nude selfie. "Hello, my little girl, oh, I love you so much," he also published in his stories.
Artem ChigvintsevThe future wife put on a long-sleeved red top and casual sweatpants for the photo gallery. The sports star and E! The personality looked beautiful as it showed its changing body, but one thing that has remained the same? Your brilliant physique!
"The abs are still crazy," said one fan.
Nikki and twin Brie Bella He announced that both are waiting last month.
"I can't even begin to describe to everyone how happy I am! I WILL BE A MOM! It's something I've wanted to be all my life," Nikki wrote in IG. "I was definitely surprised when I discovered it. And so nervous! I did not expect it and felt I was not ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and every night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle to my life! I'm already in love! "
Congratulations on your 16-week milestone, Nikki!
Scroll down to see more of Nikki's beautiful pregnancy photos.
She is pregnant!
Nikki Bella She leaves in Los Angeles in January 2019, shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child and her first boyfriend together, Artem Chigvintsev.
The look of love
"Baby Daddy,quot;, the Total fine Star captioned this beautiful photo of IG.
Daddy's Girls
"Have dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twin baby ads.
PDA pregnancy
Cute! Artem holds his lady's growing belly during an excursion full of PDA.
Ladies who have lunch
Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.
Baby Bumpin & # 39;
The Bella Twins and their twins hit a farmer's market in Los Angeles.
Running errands
Nikki stops at a supermarket in Studio City with a fresh and informal look in black.
16 weeks!
Nikki discovered her belly on Instagram on February 20, 2020, writing: "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today!"
Side view
Nikki also gave fans a side view of his growing belly.
Motherhood looks good on this Bella!