Nikki Bella undresses her baby to celebrate 16 weeks of pregnancy

Nikki Bella She is a hot future mom!

The pregnant Total fine The star showed its growing belly on Instagram on Thursday to celebrate a sweet milestone. "Hello my little baby, 16 weeks today!" The 36-year-old WWE star shared with a nude selfie. "Hello, my little girl, oh, I love you so much," he also published in his stories.

Artem ChigvintsevThe future wife put on a long-sleeved red top and casual sweatpants for the photo gallery. The sports star and E! The personality looked beautiful as it showed its changing body, but one thing that has remained the same? Your brilliant physique!

"The abs are still crazy," said one fan.