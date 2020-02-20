Nikki Bella shares photos of her naked baby as she can't wait to see her bundle of joy!

%MINIFYHTML9d5d9032945636f7332ab952779e9a0c11% %MINIFYHTML9d5d9032945636f7332ab952779e9a0c12%

Nikki Bella turned to social networks to share several new photos while documenting her pregnancy. That said, the Total Bellas star posted photos showing her naked belly now that she is 16 weeks old.

As you can imagine, the first time the mother is definitely eager to know her bundle of joy.

In the first three photos, Nikki is shown in front of a full-length mirror with his red top rolled up to reveal his growing belly.

She still looks very small and her strong abs are still there, but she is clearly pregnant at this stage.

But the photo that makes it more obvious that a baby is waiting for is the fourth and last, since it is shown on its side.

In the legend of the publication, Nikki wrote: "Hello, my little baby, 16 weeks today."

It seems that he is already hugging his changing body without problems.

In addition, he will probably update fans about his growing belly every week until he gives birth, documenting the entire process for his followers and for her, of course.

Nikki also showed his belly during an excursion with his fiance and father of his baby Artem Chigvintsev.

The two were caught by the camera packing the PDA at the Studio City Farmers Market in Los Angeles, and it was already visible that she was pregnant.

The parents looked really happy and in love while they looked around the place, checking the many booths.

The announcement that Nikki expects also came with the news that her twin sister, Brie, is also pregnant with her second addition to the family! And apparently they didn't even plan to get pregnant!

‘People will think it's a joke. We are both shocked. People will think we plan it, but can you really plan the pregnancy? "Brie pointed out when she shared the news.



