Niecy Nash prepares for his 50th birthday by posting a sexy swimsuit video

Roommates, getting old is inevitable, but that doesn't mean you can't make aging look good. Niecy Nash is doing exactly that, as he recently posted a sexy video of her in a bathing suit to commemorate her next 50 years.th birthday.
If you are a fan of Niecy Nash, then you already know that he has a body for days. However, in case you need a review, she gave you that, courtesy of a recent video posted on her Instagram account.
Niecy officially turns 50 on February 23rd and to celebrate such an amazing birthday, she took the para gram to show you what 50th It really seems … and the answer is fabulous!
Along with the video, Niecy published the following title:
“Birthday behavior starts NOW until … the end of the year! I can do what I want because I turn 50! "
We are glad to see her in such a good mood after her recent divorce from her eight-year-old husband, Jay Tucker, at the end of 2019.
He recently commented on his separation and acknowledged that a woman does not need a man to feel complete:
“When I was the owner of us we were better friends than life partners, my family rushed to say:" But they all look great together. " and & # 39; Well, if the man is not hitting you, why are you leaving? & # 39; one that made me laugh more was an ode to him being attractive. (They said 🙂 "Well, you never had to put a sack on his head to sleep with him."
Well, whatever Niecy is doing, it is definitely working!
Roommates, what do you think about this?
%MINIFYHTMLb3163613f1415c7cad2936905fdd70b513%