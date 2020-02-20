Nick Foligno of Blue Jackets scores goal between the legs, joins the growing list in 2019-20

It is the season of goals between the legs.

The latter comes from the suit of the captain of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nick Foligno. After overcoming the Flyers defense, he solved the disc and proceeded to throw the movement between his legs before scoring on Philadelphia netminder Brian Elliott on Thursday.

He is not the first NHLer to score a goal this way, not even the first Blue Jackets player. Here is a quick look at some of the other elegant goals scored this season.

Sonny Milano, blue jackets

In October, Foligno's teammate, Milano, was the first to get between his legs. The Milan movement was pure fire when it divided the Dallas Stars and, in a rapid burst of speed, it crossed its wickets to score.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

One of the top scorers of the NHL achieved one of the most beautiful movements between the legs shortly after Milano. He skated back and scored against the Maple Leafs.

Mattew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

The forward has not scored one, but two goals in this way this season. His first was at the end of October when he scored a beauty of an extra time goal in the second half.

Last week, he did it again against the San Jose Sharks.