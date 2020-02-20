NHL change deadline: History of first round selections distributed to players

%MINIFYHTML774fd00cf0bce2706d3a06de0252e66611% %MINIFYHTML774fd00cf0bce2706d3a06de0252e66612%

Before the NHL trading deadline of February 24, a term you will often hear is "market price."

While general managers and their respective staff evaluate talent differently, the return a player recovers for a team in an exchange, and what players have cost in the previous exchange periods, helps a lot to inform future movements .

First round selections are generally a fairly high price to pay in a package for any player. During the last decade, they have been progressively included in fewer trade agreements with deadlines. This season, it has been rumored that players like Chris Kreider, who has a contract that expires and would constitute a rental acquisition, will cost a first-round selection plus additional assets.

To get an idea of ​​who could get a first-round pick in an exchange this season on Monday, Sporting News takes a look at the players that have cost that price in previous installments.

2019 exchanges

– The New York Rangers negotiated Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets for Brendan Lemieux, a First round selection 2019 and a conditional selection of the fourth round of 2022.

Shops 2018

– The Chicago Blackhawks negotiated Ryan Hartman and a fifth round selection of 2018 for the Nashville Predators for Victor Ejdsell, a 2018 First Round Selection and a fourth round selection of 2018.

– The St. Louis Blues negotiated Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets for a 2018 First Round Selection and the rights of Erik Foley.

– The Buffalo Sabers negotiated Evander Kane to the sharks of San José for a First round conditional selection 2019, a fourth round selection of 2019 and Dan O & # 39; Regan.

– The Detroit Red Wings negotiated Tomás Tartar to the Golden Knights of Las Vegas for a 2018 First Round Selection, a second round selection of 2019 and a third round selection of 2021.

– The New York Rangers negotiated Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Vladislav Namestnikov, Libor Hajek, Brett Howden, a 2018 First Round Selection and a First round conditional selection 2019.

Trades 2017

– The St. Louis Blues negotiated Kevin Shattenkirk and Pheonix Copley to the capitals of Washington for a 2017 first round selection, Second round conditional selection of 2019, Zach Sanford and Brad Malone.

– Arizona Coyotes negotiated Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 2017 fourth round pick to the Minnesota Wild for a 2017 First Round Selection, a second round selection of 2018, a conditional selection of 2019 and Grayson Downing.

2016 shops

– The Chicago Blackhawks negotiated Andrew LaddJay Harrison and Matt Fraser to the Winnipeg Jets for a First round selection 2016, Marko Dano and a conditional third round selection of 2018.

2015 exchanges

– Philadelphia Flyers exchanged Braydon coburn to Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2015 First Round Selection, Radko Gudas and a third conditional round selection of 2015

Trades 2014

– The Tampa Bay Lightning was negotiated Martin St. Louis to the New York Rangers for a 2015 First Round Selection, Ryan Callahan and a 2014 conditional second round pick

– The Buffalo Sabers negotiated Ryan Miller and Steve ott to St. Louis Blues for a 2015 First Round SelectionJaroslav Halak, Chris Stewart, William Carrier and a conditional third round selection of 2016.

– The Buffalo Sabers negotiated Thomas Vanek to the New York islanders for a 2014 First Round Selection, Matt Moulson and a second round selection of 2015.

2013 trades

– Calgary's flames were negotiated Jay Bouwmeester to the St. Louis Blues for a first round selection of 2013 or 2014, Challenge Berra, Mark Cudari and a fourth round conditional selection of 2013.

– Calgary's flames were negotiated Jarome Iginla to the Pittsburgh penguins for a 2013 First Round Selectionand the rights of Kenneth Agostino and Ben Hanowski.

Trades 2012

– The Buffalo Sabers negotiated Paul Gaustad and a fourth round pick to the Nashville Predators for a 2012 First Round Selection.

– Columbus blue jackets were exchanged Jeff Carter to Los Angeles Kings for a conditional first round selection and jack johnson

– The Tampa Bay Lightning was negotiated Kyle Quincey to Tampa Bay Lightning for a 2012 First Round Selection and Sebastien Piche.

Trades 2011

– The Edmonton Oilers negotiated Dustin Penner to Los Angeles Kings for a First round selection 2011, a third round selection of 2012 and Colton Teubert.

– The Colorado avalanche was negotiated Kevin ShattenkirkChris Stewart and a 2011 or 2012 second round pick for the St. Louis Blues for a First round selection 2011 or 2012, Erik Johnson and Jay McClement.

– The Boston Bruins negotiated Thomas Kaberle to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a First round selection 2011, a second round conditional selection of 2012 and Joe Colborne.

– The Toronto Maple Leafs negotiated Kris Versteeg to the Philadelphia Flyers for a First round selection 2011 and a third round selection of 2011.

– Ottawa senators exchanged Mike Fisher to Nashville predators for a First round selection 2011 and a conditional selection of 2012.

Trades 2010

– The Atlanta Thrashers negotiated Ilya Kovalchuk and Anssi Salmela to the New Jersey Devils for a 2010 First Round Selection, Johnny Oduya, Niclas Bergfors and Patrice Cormier.

Trades 2009

– The Arizona Coyotes trade Olli Jokinen and a third-round pick to the flames of Calgary for a First round selection 2009 or 2010, Matthew Lombardi and Brandon Prust.

– The trade of the New York islanders Mike Comrie and Chris Campoli to the Ottawa senators for a First round selection 2009 and Dean McAmmond.

2008 operations

– The Atlanta Thrashers trade Marian Hossa and Pascal Dupuis to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a First round selection 2008, Colby Armstrong, Erik Christensen and Angelo Esposito.

– The Buffalo Sabers trade Brian Campbell and a seventh round selection of 2008 to the San Jose Sharks for a First round selection 2008 and Steve Bernier.

2007 trades

– The Phoenix Coyotes trade Ladislav Nagy to the stars of Dallas for a 2007 First Round Selection and Mathias Tjarnqvist.

– The Philadelphia Flyers Trade Peter Forsberg to Nashville predators a 2007 First Round Selection, Scottie Upshall, Ryan Parent and a 2007 third round pick.

– The Tampa Bay Lightning trade Shane O & # 39; Brien and a 2007 third round pick to the Anaheim Ducks for a 2007 First Round Selection and Gerald Coleman.

– The St. Louis Blues trade Keith Tkachuk to the Atlanta Thrashers for a 2007 First Round Selection, a 2007 third round selection, a 2008 second round selection and a conditional first round 2008 selection.

– The Montreal Canadiens trade Craig rivet and a fifth round selection of 2007 to the San Jose Sharks for a 2007 First Round Selection (Max Pacioretty) and Josh Gorges.

– The St. Louis Blues trade Bill geurin to the sharks of San José for a 2007 First Round Selection, Villie Nieminen and Jay Barriball

– Trade in the capitals of Washington Dainius Zubrus and Timo Helbling the Buffalo Sabers for a 2007 First Round Selection and Jiri Novotny

– The Los Angeles Kings Exchange Mattias NorstromKonstantin Pushkarev and a 2007 third-round pick to the Dallas Stars for a First round selection 2008, Jaroslav Modry, Johan Fransson and a third round selection of 2007.

– The Edmonton Oilers trade Ryan Smyth to the New York islanders for a 2007 First Round Selection, Robert Nilsson and Ryan O & # 39; Marr.