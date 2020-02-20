NFL owners support a new CBA agreement, leaving the final decision in the hands of the players

NFL owners backed a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Thursday and invited league players to overcome the agreement.

Plans to expand the regular season calendar have proved a divisive problem amid a boost for a regular 17-game season.

The existing agreement expires at the end of next season and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently insisted that player welfare remains a priority.

The NFL said in a statement on its website that the new CBA "would transform the future of the game."

Now, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) must examine the terms on the table. The players' representatives, one of each of the 32 teams, must give at least two-thirds approval before all players have the opportunity to vote. Only then can the CBA be promulgated, and there is no guarantee of player support. According to reports, initial talks within the NFLPA will begin on Friday.

Last month, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who is vice president of the NFLPA, accused the NFL and team owners of putting a "price,quot; on player safety by pressing for the extra game. . He and others suspect that the movement is a springboard for an 18-game season.

"I don't think it's something that players are interested in, honestly. If that's the point they are negotiating, I think these negotiations will last much longer than expected," Sherman said in the period before Super Bowl 54.

A report on the NFL website said the CBA proposal included an option for the future 17-game calendar, along with increasing player participation in revenue from 47 to 48 percent and, according to reports, go to 48.5 percent in the case of the 17 games. running season.

It also includes a plan to expand the playoffs by two teams, one in each conference. That change would begin immediately.