NFL owners accept the terms of the proposed new collective bargaining agreement | NFL news

NFL owners met in New York to discuss a collective bargaining agreement

The owners of the NFL have voted to accept the negotiated terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement, leaving players to decide whether to approve the agreement.

After months of negotiations, the representatives of the owners of the NFL and the players union seem to have an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement, with a vote of the players on ratification, apparently the only obstacle left for approval of the new CBA.

The NFL issued a statement on Thursday afternoon indicating that the owners approved the terms of the proposed CBA, agreed by the NFL negotiators and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Multiple reports state that players and their representatives will hold a conference call on Friday to discuss the agreed terms. The call could result in an approval vote among the 32 player representatives.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, if a two-thirds majority is approved, the proposal would go to all players for a final vote, with only a simple majority required in that vote.

"Membership voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the main elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement," reads the owners' statement, issued after a meeting of the 32 owners in New York.

"The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for a new agreement.

"Since clubs and players need to have an established system and know the rules under which they will operate next week, the membership also approved to advance in the last year of the CBA 2011 if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms.

"Out of respect for the process and our partners in the NFLPA, we will have no further comments at this time."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the vote among the owners was not unanimous.

Wednesday's reports claimed that both sides agreed to expand the play-offs to seven teams in each conference, instead of six, and say goodbye in each round of the conference, rather than two teams.

The biggest question is the possible incorporation of a 17th regular season game.

According to multiple reports, the proposed CBA allows the league the option to expand the regular season to 17 games at some point in the next four seasons, but not before 2021.

The proposed changes also include increasing player participation in total revenue, relaxing off-season training rules, increasing the performance bonus group and limiting teams to using only a franchise or transition label on impending free agents each season (currently, each team can use both out of season).

The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and will expire after the 2020 season. If the players approve it, the new CBA could take effect in time for the new year of the league, which begins on March 18.

