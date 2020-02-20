NFL expects to expand playoffs | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f11% %MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f12%

NFL owners are also pushing to expand the regular season from 16 to 17 games





%MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f13% %MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f14% Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV

%MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f15% %MINIFYHTML9678dbcfca08e7990e2d63c36efcc22f16%

The NFL is expected to add two playoff teams and reduce the number of teams saying goodbye to the playoffs in the next collective bargaining agreement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night.

According to the report, league sources indicated ESPN that the proposal would have seven teams from each conference qualified for the playoffs, instead of six.

Only one team from each conference would receive a goodbye in the wild card round, below two teams.

If that format had been in effect for the 2019 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) and Los Angeles Rams (9-7) would have reached the playoffs.

"That was agreed for a long time," a source familiar with the CBA talks about the popularity of the proposed changes to the playoffs told Schefter. "There was not much disagreement with that issue."

The structure of the NFL playoffs is about to change. According to the current proposal of the CBA, seven teams from each conference will arrive in the playoffs, with only one goodbye per conference, according to ESPN sources. It would take effect this next season. More at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

More details: according to the current CBA proposal that the NFL owners are pushing, the playoff field would expand to seven teams, while the regular season would increase to 17 games per team, and the preseason would be shortened to three games per team, according to sources. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

According to Schefter, teams that get goodbye from the first round would get a postseason payment for that weekend of rest, something that doesn't happen under the current CBA.

The biggest problem in recent weeks during negotiations on a new CBA agreement is whether the league would add a 17th game to the regular season.

Schefter reported that it is still one of the "final problems,quot; that will be resolved, and that a regular 17th game of the regular season would not be added to the calendar until 2021 at the earliest.

The current CBA was ratified in 2011 and will expire after the 2020 season.

"I would be very surprised if there is no new CBA for the new year of the league," a source told Schefter.

According to NFL Network, NFL owners will meet in New York on Thursday to discuss the status of CBA negotiations with the NFL Players Association. Players will discuss the owners' proposal through a conference call on Friday.