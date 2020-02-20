Newman outside the hospital; Chastain will take his place in Las Vegas – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf8f2d8866b73552b5636854fd8634fc711% %MINIFYHTMLf8f2d8866b73552b5636854fd8634fc712%

Ryan Newman was discharged from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, approximately 42 hours after his terrifying accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing posted a picture of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital with his two young daughters. The announcement came only a few hours after the team said it was completely alert and walking through the hospital.

The 42-year-old Indiana native was taken by ambulance directly from the track in serious condition after the accident on Monday night. Doctors said two hours after the accident that Newman's injuries were not fatal, but no details have been revealed.

His departure from the hospital was quick. Roush Fenway said earlier Wednesday that Newman "continues to show a great improvement." The team added that "true to his jovial nature, he has also been joking with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters,quot; and included a photo of Newman standing in a hospital gown, smiling with his arms around girls

Two hours later, he left the hospital with jeans, a T-shirt and socks, holding hands with his daughters. The team released a third photo of Newman and his daughters with the staff who treated him after his accident.

"First, our focus remains with Ryan and his family as he continues to recover," said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. "We also want to express our sincere thanks to all those who have offered their support and have taken the time to send their thoughts and prayers to Ryan, his family and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing."

“The NASCAR community is proud to be a very close family. That is never more evident than during these kinds of moments. "

The main owner of the team, John W. Henry: “All of us at Fenway Sports Group are grateful for the wonderful news about Ryan's progress and his departure from the hospital today. Ryan is a tough man and we wish him a full recovery. We hope to see Ryan and his family on the track again soon. ”

Roush Fenway said Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 6 Ford starting this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and that a timetable for Newman's return has not yet been determined.

Chastain is running for the Xfinity series championship this year for Kaulig Racing, but he drove in the Daytona 500 last weekend for Spire Motorsports in a car presented by Chip Ganassi.

"We want to express our gratitude to everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as Kaulig Racing, for allowing Ross to replace Ryan at No. 6 in such a short time," said Newmark.

Chastain, an eighth generation watermelon farmer, is gradually trying to enter the NASCAR Cup Series. He has 72 career starts in the Cup for small teams, but he's been waiting for a break in competitive teams.

Chastain has won three times in the Truck Series and twice in the Xfinity Series, including a victory in Las Vegas in 2018.

"No one could take Ryan Newman's place on the track, and I can't wait for him to come back," Chastain tweeted. "As we continue to pray for a full and rapid recovery, I will do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud."

Newman was injured when he crashed while leading the biggest NASCAR race. Ryan Blaney's contact sent Newman spinning against the wall and his Ford aired, where Corey LaJoie knocked him on the driver's side door.

The car landed on the roof, slid through the Daytona International Speedway and stopped upside down and caught fire, with gasoline coming out of the vehicle. It took a security team almost 20 minutes to get Newman out of the car and he was taken directly to the hospital.

Blaney and LaJoie have retreated from the races to process their papers in the accident. LaJoie got out of his own car on fire and fell to his knees on the track, only after he was checked in the spotlight that Newman was injured.

Blaney looked distressed as he strolled beside his car after his second place with Denny Hamlin. Co-driver Bubba Wallace, one of Blaney's best friends, said he spent time with Blaney on Tuesday and advised him to stay away from social media for a few days.

"It's enduring, of course devastated and discouraged by the situation," Wallace posted on Twitter. "I had to sit there and explain what could have happened to him or any of us in the field. He's running. It's unfortunate to be at one end."

Wallace also praised Blaney's attempt to push Newman to victory in a brand alliance movement for Ford. When Blaney tried to catch on Newman's bumper to give him a push, the cars didn't line up properly and Newman got caught in a turn.

"I know that Ford should be proud to have him under his banner because he was so happy to press his Ford teammate to win the biggest race of the year," Wallace wrote. "What makes it worse (because) a simple selfless gesture went south in the blink of an eye."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.