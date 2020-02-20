New visa rules trigger & # 39; wave of panic & # 39; in immigrant communities | USA news

%MINIFYHTML99d4ec0ade8efc194ee1f8050133a39911% %MINIFYHTML99d4ec0ade8efc194ee1f8050133a39912%

After almost a dozen years moving through the United States visa system, Sai Kyaw's brother and sister and their families were at the finish line: a final interview before they could leave Myanmar to meet with him in Massachusetts and work in his restaurant.

Then, a dramatic turn in US immigration policy halted his plans. The interview was postponed, and it is not clear when or if it will be rescheduled.

"It's terrible," said Kyaw. "There is nothing we can really do except pray. They have been waiting for 12 years. If they have to wait another 12 years, they will."

His is just one of the many stories of confusion, sadness and outrage that are spreading in some immigrant communities after the announcement of a Trump administration policy that is expected to close family-based immigration from Myanmar, also known like Burma, and Nigeria. , Kyrgyzstan and Eritrea.

The policy also restricts the visas of Sudan and Tanzania.

"There is a wave of panic in the community," said Grace Mobosi-Enwensi, president of the Minnesota Institute for Development of Nigeria, a nonprofit group.

By signing a proclamation last month that goes into effect on Friday, President Donald Trump said those countries did not meet the minimum security standards. It was his last offensive against his main immigration issue.

Calls about restrictions have flooded legal defense groups and law offices. A Burmese church in the Boston area is trying to intervene to help congregations. The United African Organization has conducted legal clinics in Chicago to guide people through their options.

It is certain that the rules will face legal challenges, but in the meantime, activists have organized around #MuslimBan and #AfricaBan on social media and increased lobbying efforts to pressure Congress to pass the Prohibition Law, which would limit the president’s ability to restrict entry. To the U.S.

Rep. Ilhan Omar stands in front of the posters of & # 39; NO BAN ACT & # 39; during a press conference held by members of the United States Congress in Washington, United States (File: Jim Bourg / Reuters)

Approximately 10,000 people received immigration-based visas from Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar in fiscal year 2018, according to federal data analyzed by the Nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. More than half were from Nigeria, the most populous African nation.

The surge of emotion has felt stronger among the approximately 380,000 Nigerian immigrants from the United States and their children. They are one of the most educated immigrant groups. More than 60 percent of people with Nigerian ancestry who are at least 25 years old have a bachelor's degree or higher, which is more than double the rate of the general US population. UU. From 29 percent, according to 2017 census data.

Butt Aladele, who is looking for a visa for his wife in Nigeria, has a slight hope that he can come to the United States.

"I thought I could at least celebrate Christmas with her this year," said Aladele, a US citizen who works as a nursing assistant in the Chicago area. "I just wait and pray."

Citizens and Immigration Services officials declined to comment on the concerns of affected families, referring to the Department of Homeland Security. Agency officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Unlike previous travel bans, the new rules are stricter. They stop immigrant visas from Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgystan, which cover people who want to live in the USA. UU. Permanently and are sponsored by family members or employers. They also eliminate participation in a visa lottery program in which a computer randomly selects up to 55,000 people for visas from underrepresented countries. Sudan and Tanzania will also be excluded from the lottery.

The ban does not affect immigrants traveling to the US. UU. For a temporary stay, including tourists and students, or immigrants already in the US. UU. There are also exceptions, including dual citizenship holders.

In Chicago, the United African Organization hosted dozens of people in legal clinics. Many had questions about their spouses and children. One was Osemeh Otoboh, 46, a Nigerian citizen with a green card who has requested that two of his teenage children from a previous marriage come to the United States.

Although his visas were recently approved, the Chicago suburban man married to a US citizen was worried. His children live in Lagos, and he wants them to continue an education in the United States.

"I don't even know how to explain them," Otoboh said of the restrictions.

Experts have questioned the reasoning of national security of the administration, since there are no restrictions on tourist or student visas, which may take less time and verification to obtain them. Officials in at least one country, Nigeria, have said they are working to address security concerns, such as information exchange.

Activists said the restrictions amount to another travel ban such as the one that was widely denounced for attacking Muslims. The Supreme Court confirmed that the ban was legal in 2018. It restricted travel from several Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Somalia and Syria.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are also mostly Muslim countries. Nigeria, the seventh most populous nation in the world, also has a large Muslim population.

"It is a continuation of the racist and xenophobic immigration framework of this administration that they use," said Mustafa Jumale, policy manager of the Black Alliance for Fair Immigration.

People protest outside the US Supreme Court. UU. After the Supreme Court of Washington, DC (Leah Millis / Reuters) confirmed President Trump's travel ban

The Muslim Defenders, along with other civil rights organizations in the United States, said in a statement issued Thursday that more than 25 percent of Africans could not enter the United States.

"The United States is a nation where people of all races and religions have the right to equal protection under the law, but the extended Muslim ban is another attack on the rights, dignity and identity of black communities," the group said. it's a statement. "(M) black families will unnecessarily suffer a policy without legitimate justification," according to the statement.

Some churches have also taken action.

At the Overseas Burmese Christian Fraternity in Boston, Pastor Clifford Maung says he has conveyed the concerns of two families in his congregation to the leaders of the national Baptist church and is prepared to appeal to the United States government on his behalf.

"You expect the best. We grew up in a similar situation in Burma with an oppressive government, so this is something we are used to," he said. "But it shouldn't happen in the United States."

Maung says that one of those affected is his cousin, whose wife has already been approved for a visa and is awaiting medical authorization, which was supposed to arrive this week.

Another affected family is S & # 39; Tha Sein, who arrived with his wife and youngest daughter in December. Sein, 53, says his oldest daughter was also approved for a visa, but tested positive for tuberculosis and was not allowed to travel with them.

The 21-year-old university student is expected to be reevaluated next month after receiving treatment, but Sein says the new restrictions cast uncertainty about the lengthy immigration process, which the family began in 2006.

"We have been praying for this law to change," Sein said after attending religious services last Sunday with his family, siblings and elderly parents. "We just want to be able to live together."