New threats arise in the coronavirus outbreak while China expresses optimism

BEIJING – Chinese health authorities on Thursday expressed a new optimism about a deadly virus outbreak, while authorities in the fourth largest city in South Korea urged residents to duck because hesitant fears struck communities far from the epicenter of the disease.

%MINIFYHTMLf4a434188be911a3cabe1bf20af94c7a11% %MINIFYHTMLf4a434188be911a3cabe1bf20af94c7a12%

The confidence expressed by the Chinese government came by reporting a small number of new infections. But doubts persisted about the true trajectory of the epidemic when China changed its counting method again and new threats emerged outside the country.

"The downward trend will not be reversed," said Ding Xiangyang, deputy chief secretary of the State Council and member of the Central Government oversight group.

Regardless of the promises that were issued when the disease represents its greatest threat, countries around the world continued to deal with the undulating effects. The last front in the growing global fight against COVID-19 arose in Daegu, South Korea, where the 2.5 million residents of the city were urged to stay indoors, wearing masks even indoors to avoid further infection.

Mayor Kwon Young-jin made a nationally televised appeal for such preventive measures, warning that a series of new cases could overwhelm the health system. He asked for help from the country's central government.

Daegu and the surrounding cities reported on Thursday 35 new cases of coronaviruses.

The outbreak occurred more than 1,400 kilometers (900 miles) from the epicenter of COVID-19 across the Yellow Sea in the Chinese province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, a sign of the risks that the virus could pose to communities of The whole region and beyond.

Although all but about 1,000 of more than 75,000 reported cases of COVID-19 have been registered in China, scattered cases have exploded elsewhere.

Iran announced its first two deaths from the virus on Thursday, and South Korea reported its first death. And Japan said two former passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship died from the disease, which raised the death toll to three.

The trajectory of the outbreak remained clouded by China's daily zigzagging reports on new cases and changing ways of counting them.

The number of new cases in China declined again on Thursday, to 394, a notable change from the 1,749 figure published a day earlier. Another 114 deaths in China were related to the virus.

But those statistics came after another change in how cases are counted.

Last week, the National Health Commission of China said officials in Hubei would register new infections without waiting for the results of laboratory tests, relying instead on doctors' analysis and lung images. However, on Thursday he returned to his previous way of telling, a decision that will surely aggravate observers who say that consistency is key to understanding the path of COVID-19.

The health commission said it was reducing its infection count in 279 after laboratory tests found that they had been mistakenly included in the count.

The cities of Hubei with a combined population of over 60 million have been blocked since the Lunar New Year holidays. The authorities stopped almost all transportation and movement, except for quarantine efforts, medical care and food delivery and basic necessities. The "wartime,quot; measures were implemented in some places, and residents were even prevented from leaving their apartments.

Strict measures have followed public fury over the handling of the outbreak by the Hubei authorities since the beginning. The risk of transmission from person to person was minimized and the police reprimanded the doctors who tried to warn the public. Wuhan residents reported overpopulation in hospitals and useless attempts to seek treatment.

Many countries have also established border controls and airlines have canceled flights to and from China to prevent further spread of the disease, which has been detected in approximately two dozen countries. Nine deaths have been confirmed outside of mainland China, in Japan, Hong Kong, France, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.

Sign up for our biweekly newsletter to receive health news directly in your inbox.