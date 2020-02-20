New study says that poop may be responsible for the rapid spread of coronavirus – BGR

As the medical community continues to focus on the spread of coronavirus and the resulting Covid-19 disease, researchers are looking for clues to explain its rapid spread in China and isolated regions outside the country. Now, a new report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control suggests that poop could be a puzzle piece.

The document reveals that it was confirmed that a stool sample from an infected individual contained coronavirus that might have been capable of other infections. This is an important advance as it opens the possibility that the disease will spread in ways that had not been previously performed.

The "fecal-oral,quot; transmission route sounds unpleasant, but it is not as straightforward as you might imagine. Human and animal wastes arrive in places they would not expect, including water supplies and other raw foods. If the coronavirus can survive a journey through the digestive system, that means it can remain dangerous after leaving the body, possibly spreading to others.

The Chinese CDC explains:

This finding has an important meaning for public health. Suggestions to strengthen the control of oral fecal transmission of 2019-nCoV include strengthening publicity and health education; maintenance of environmental health and personal hygiene; drink boiled water, avoid eating raw foods and implement separate meal systems in epidemic areas; wash your hands frequently and disinfect surfaces of objects in homes, bathrooms, public places and transport vehicles; and disinfect the excreta and the environment of the patients in the medical facilities to avoid contamination of water and food from the stool samples of the patients.

At this point, it is impossible to say how many of the tens of thousands of cases of coronaviruses may have been the result of an infection related to human waste. However, health officials are obviously looking for all possible angles to cut the spread of the virus, and this new revelation can help them.

Image source: Kin Cheung / AP / Shutterstock