New Mexico sues Google for data collection of children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico attorney general sued Google on Thursday for allegations that the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws.

The lawsuit filed in the US District Court. UU. In Albuquerque, it states that Google is using its educational services package that is marketed in school districts, teachers and parents as a way of spying on children and their families.

The Attorney General, Héctor Balderas, said that while the company promotes Google Education as a valuable tool for private resource schools, it is a means to monitor children while surfing the Internet in the classroom and at home on private networks. He said the information that is extracted includes everything from physical locations to visited websites, viewed videos, saved passwords and contact lists.

The state seeks unspecified civil penalties.

"Student safety should be the number one priority of any company that provides services to our children, particularly in schools," Balderas said in a statement. "Tracking student data without parental consent is not only illegal, it is dangerous."

Google dismissed the claims as "objectively wrong,quot; and said the G Suite for Education package allows schools to control access to the account and requires schools to obtain parental consent when necessary.

"We do not use personal information from primary and secondary school users to target the ads," company spokesman Jose Castaneda said. "School districts can decide the best way to use Google for education in their classrooms and we are committed to partnering with them."

Unlike Europe, USA UU. It does not have a general national law that governs data collection and privacy. Instead, it has a mosaic of state and federal laws that protect specific types of data, such as consumer health, financial information and personal data generated by younger children.

The New Mexico complaint cites violations of the State's Unfair Practices Act and the Federal Online Children's Privacy Protection Act, which requires online websites and services to obtain parental consent before collecting any information. of children under 13 years. $ 170 million combined with the Federal Trade Commission and the state of New York to resolve allegations that his YouTube video service collected personal data about children without their parents' consent.

According to the New Mexico lawsuit, outside its Google Education platform, the company prohibits children in the US. UU. Children under 13 have their own Google accounts. The state contends that Google is trying to avoid this by using its education services to "secretly access a lot of information,quot; about children in New Mexico.

The attorney general's office filed a similar lawsuit against Google and other technology companies in 2018, pointing to what Balderas described as the illegal collection of mobile application data aimed at children. That case is still pending in federal court, but the companies have denied acting wrong.

The latest lawsuit states that more than 80 million teachers and students use the Google education platform. Balderas said in a letter to school officials in New Mexico that there would be no immediate harm if they continued to use the products and that the demand should not interrupt classroom activities.