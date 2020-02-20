New buyer promises to protect Berkeley Park Funeral Chapel in Denver

%MINIFYHTMLfdc8f532d6fc92b088ad2c6e7025734b11% %MINIFYHTMLfdc8f532d6fc92b088ad2c6e7025734b12%

For the second time this winter, a Denver building that seemed destined for demolition has been saved by an eleventh hour agreement.

Olinger Moore Howard-Berkeley Park Funeral Chapel on Tennyson Street and West 46th Avenue was purchased by the North Denver development firm GM Development, neighborhood residents announced Thursday afternoon. It is an agreement that will prevent the 60-year-old structure from being demolished to make way for townhouses, as GM seeks a historic designation for the building and prepares to receive a neighborhood church as a new tenant.

"We are really happy," Bill Killam, a member of the historic Berkeley Regis.

The grassroots historical preservation group urged the former owner of the chapel, SCI Funeral Services of Colorado, to reconsider plans to sell the property to developer Koelbel & Company. Koelbel, in May, filed a demolition request for the building, seeking to clean the property to make room for 58 townhouses.

Killam said the building is currently protected from demolition by an alliance agreement between SCI and Historic Denver, the city's most important preservation organization. That pact will not be necessary if GM manages to turn the chapel into a city landmark.

Killam said the building will soon be occupied by Redemption Church Denver. The church already has services in Berkeley but is "excited to have a new home," he said. He gave credit to the city councilor, Amanda Sandoval, for being part of the negotiations that led to the purchase of GM.

"It looked pretty bad for a while there," Killam said about efforts to preserve the building. "We believe this is really beneficial for everyone for the neighborhood, for a new tenant and for historical preservation."

The announcement of the Berkeley chapel comes after the defenders of historical preservation celebrated Tom’s Diner avoiding an appointment with the wrecking ball with an agreement reached in December. The Googie-style restaurant at 601 E. Colfax Ave. It was also demolished to make way for a housing project last year, but owner Tom Messina reached an agreement with an Ohio-based real estate company, GBX Group , which will keep the building intact.