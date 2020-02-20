Nevada Democratic Debate: Knives for Michael Bloomberg in the first minutes of debate in Las Vegas

Democrats did not waste time during Wednesday's debate before taking photos of Michael Bloomberg, the new Democratic presidential candidate at the stage of debate, pointing in the initial minutes of the event to his derogatory comments about women and their status as a billionaire.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was the first to criticize Bloomberg, saying that Democrats are taking a "big risk if we just replace one arrogant billionaire with another."

"I'd like to talk about who we run against," Warren said. "A billionaire who calls women & # 39; fat & # 39; and & # 39; horse-faced lesbians & # 39; and no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

Democrats, Warren continued, will not defeat President Trump in November "if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, harassing women and supporting racist policies such as the red lines and stops."

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar continued the attack on Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, saying that Democrats need a candidate who is different from Trump.

"I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer in the White House," he said.

The Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Senator Elizabeth Warren speak before a Democratic primary presidential debate on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. AP



Bloomberg is value more than $ 64 billion, according to Forbes, that rise over Trump's net worth of $ 3.1 billion.

Meanwhile, the former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, tried to unite Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders, saying that the Democratic Party should nominate a candidate "who is actually a Democrat."

Bloomberg was previously a Republican before changing his voter registration to a Democrat before his candidacy for mayor, while Sanders is a democratic socialist who describes himself.

The former mayor of New York City tried to differentiate himself from Mr. Trump, saying he was a New Yorker. He knows how to face an "arrogant scammer,quot; like the president.

Democratic candidates continued to persecute Bloomberg for not freeing women from confidentiality agreements signed regarding allegations of misconduct in the workplace.

"I hope you heard what his defense was: & # 39; I've been kind to some women & # 39;" Warren said. "That is not enough. The mayor has to stay on his record."

The Massachusetts senator pressured Bloomberg on how many women signed the confidentiality agreements and said that the lack of transparency about their conduct in the workplace damages their ability to choose, particularly if there is a "drip drip,quot; of harmful stories about him that could come to light. The period before the general elections.

Joe Biden echoed Warren, saying that Bloomberg's unwillingness to free women from confidentiality agreements is a matter of transparency.

Bloomberg refused to accept that women speak freely about their experiences working for their company and, instead, said that some of their employees might not "like the joke I told."

"I have no tolerance for the type of behavior that the Me Too movement has exhibited," Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg also cited the women who worked with him at New York City Hall and the high qualifications his company, Bloomberg LP, receives from employees.

"We are not going to terminate these agreements because they were made by consensus," he said.

Six Democratic candidates took the debate on Wednesday at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, which marked Bloomberg's first appearance in a primary debate.

Because Bloomberg self-finances his presidential campaign, he has not reached the donor thresholds required to qualify. But the National Democratic Committee changed the requirements before the Nevada debate, specifying that candidates had to meet a voting or delegate threshold.

Bloomberg officially cleared the voting threshold on Tuesday.

The former mayor of New York City has also been criticized for investing millions of his own money in his campaign, leading to charges that he actually bought his place in the presidential race and on the stage of the debate. His previous comments on women and his support for policies such as stopping and registering and forcing the red line have also made him a target of his Democratic competitors.

Wednesday's debate is the last before Saturday. Nevada Caucus.