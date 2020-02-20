Netanyahu's challenger failed company faces criminal investigation | News

%MINIFYHTML9e82e987639b63e5b1e04a749db18f5711% %MINIFYHTML9e82e987639b63e5b1e04a749db18f5712%

Israeli prosecutors say they are opening a criminal investigation into the failed start of Benny Gantz, the challenger of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shaking off what has already been a tumultuous election campaign.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Israel Ministry of Justice said that the Israeli police will conduct the investigation into "Fifth Dimension."

The statement did not say whether opposition leader Gantz is a suspect.

The Blue and White Party of Gantz is in a tight race with the Likud of Netanyahu. The March 2 vote takes place only two weeks before Netanyahu's corruption trial begins.

Gantz denied acting on Thursday after media reports said an investigation into an allegedly suspicious agreement between a company he once led and the Israeli police would begin.

Netanyahu was charged last year with bribery, abuse of trust and fraud in three cases in which he is accused of receiving generous gifts from billionaire friends and exchanging regulatory favors with media magnates to obtain more media coverage of himself and his family .

He denies acting badly and claims that the charges have been falsified by a hostile justice system, the police and the media to remove him.

& # 39; Political pressure & # 39;

Reports say that Gantz is not a suspect in the matter. But the development takes place less than two weeks before the national elections and during a campaign of the Blue and White Gantz party that has tried to focus attention on the accusation of Netanyahu on charges of corruption.

"Everything seems like a political pressure to include this on the public's agenda," Gantz told Israel Army Radio.

"I am totally at ease. This was reviewed in the past and no criminal suspicion was found."

Israel goes to the polls on March 2, the third vote in less than a year after two elections in 2019 ended unfinished, as neither Netanyahu nor Gantz could forge a coalition government.

Pre-election polls have predicted similar results in next month's vote, potentially extending the deadlock.

It is not clear whether the investigation into the matter will move the needle in any way.

The months leading up to the campaign have been marked by other bombs, including the presentation of the plan for the Middle East of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the establishment of a date for the start of the Netanyahu corruption trial, which has not affected drastically opinion polls.

But it is a shame for Gantz, a former military chief, who has expelled Netanyahu from his main message and has tried to present an impeccable image in the face of the corruption charges of the long-standing leader.

After retiring from the army, Gantz led the Fifth Dimension, a cybersecurity company that began talks with the Israeli police about selling its product.

According to the state comptroller of Israel, a government control agency, the police may have violated the acquisition laws by giving up a tender in their dealings with the company.

Israel’s ministry of justice said state comptroller's documents were being studied.