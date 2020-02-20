Netanyahu promises thousands of new settlers' houses in East Jerusalem | News

%MINIFYHTML155ba1a1fa202c61498aa847de22d96511% %MINIFYHTML155ba1a1fa202c61498aa847de22d96512%

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he is driving the construction of 5,000 new houses of illegal settlers in key areas of the occupation East of Jerusalem, where critics say the additional construction could isolate Palestinian residents from the rest of the occupied West Bank.

In a visit to the illegal settlement Jabal Abu Ghneim (also known as Har Homa), Netanyahu promised to build homes there and in the illegal settlement Givat Hamatos.

Plus:

Both are located in some of the last land spaces that link the Palestinian areas of the Bank with their expected capital in East of Jerusalem.

Netanyahu promised to turn Jabal Abu Ghneim (also known as Har Homa) into a "medium-sized city," expanding a presence that many believe has already dealt a devastating blow to the Palestinian dream of independence.

The construction in the areas has previously provoked an international protest, which has sometimes slowed down the construction construction spree of Netanyahu.

But emboldened by the support of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and his favorable plan for the Middle East, seems to be carrying the construction there.

"We are connecting Jerusalem. We are connecting all parts of the united Jerusalem, the rebuilt Jerusalem," Netanyahu said.

"We did it in the face of fierce international opposition. We overcome all obstacles and we have succeeded."

Netanyahu said he was moving forward with 5,200 homes for Jews in the area, plus 1,000 new homes for Palestinians living in the nearby Beit Safafa neighborhood, which is located along the Green Line in both the west and west. East of Jerusalem.

& # 39; State suicide & # 39;

Palestinians want East of Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Israeli land captured in the 1967 Middle East war, for its future state.

For a long time they opposed the construction in this part of East of Jerusalem, claiming that it would isolate Jerusalem from the West Bank.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, denounced the measure as another of "Netanyahu's attempts to destroy the two-state solution and any possibility of peace."

"This is a serious violation of international law that says settlements in all Palestinian territories, including East of Jerusalem, it's illegal. "

The Israeli settlement watchman Peace Now said that expanding into the two controversial neighborhoods amounted to "state suicide."

"Both separate parts of East of Jerusalem and the connection with Bethlehem, avoiding a viable two-state solution, "he said in a statement.

Israel annexed East of Jerusalem in a movement not recognized by the majority of the international community, and considers the entire city as its eternal and undivided capital.

Total control

After decades of US foreign policy. In the US, the Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, moving its embassy there the following year.

Under Trump's Middle East vision, Israel would maintain full control of the city and its venerated sacred sites.

The Palestinians would obtain a capital on the outskirts of the city, which now consists of poor and crowded neighborhoods located behind a huge concrete separation barrier.

The Palestinians have rejected the plan directly.

With an impending corruption trial, Netanyahu faces re-election next month in the country's third vote in less than a year.

During the campaign he has repeatedly been pleased with his nationalist voter base, whom he hopes will become a mass to give him victory over his centrist rivals in the Blue and White party.