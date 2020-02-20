Netanyahu announces new homes in East Jerusalem, days before the elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced plans to build thousands of new housing units in the disputed East Jerusalem, which critics said could condemn any prospect of an agreement with the Palestinians.

It is likely that years will pass before any of the 6,200 units are built, but the announcement, 11 days before a national election, was widely seen as an effort by Netanyahu to consolidate support between its right-wing base.

The houses are scheduled for two neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 war and which the Palestinians have long demanded as the capital of a future independent state. Israel unilaterally annexed the area as part of its capital, a measure not recognized by most countries but backed by President Trump's Middle East plan.

"We are uniting all parts of unified Jerusalem," Mr. Netanyahu announced in a video shot against the backdrop of Har Homa, one of the two neighborhoods where new homes will be built.