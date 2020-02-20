Netanyahu announces new homes in East Jerusalem, days before the elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced plans to build thousands of new housing units in the disputed East Jerusalem, which critics said could condemn any prospect of an agreement with the Palestinians.
It is likely that years will pass before any of the 6,200 units are built, but the announcement, 11 days before a national election, was widely seen as an effort by Netanyahu to consolidate support between its right-wing base.
The houses are scheduled for two neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, which was captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 war and which the Palestinians have long demanded as the capital of a future independent state. Israel unilaterally annexed the area as part of its capital, a measure not recognized by most countries but backed by President Trump's Middle East plan.
"We are uniting all parts of unified Jerusalem," Mr. Netanyahu announced in a video shot against the backdrop of Har Homa, one of the two neighborhoods where new homes will be built.
Netanyahu said his office will soon begin the bidding process for the construction of 1,000 of the new units in the other neighborhood, Givat Hamatos, which will boost development in an area where nothing has been built for years due to international pressure.
Mr. Netanyahu said that he had now "removed all limitations."
Supporters of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have long warned that construction in Givat Hamatos would drown the last open area that connects Jerusalem with the Palestinian city of Bethlehem and the southern West Bank.
Veteran Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat condemned the measure.
"The ongoing Israeli settlement announcements represent the implementation of the Trump plan, which requires urgent international action to deter both Israel and the United States from their continuing violations of international law and order," he said in a statement.
The plans announced by Mr. Netanyahu require 4,000 new homes in Givat Hamatos. They would include 1,000 units for Arab residents, which could be built on privately owned Palestinian land as an extension of a nearby Palestinian neighborhood, Beit Safafa.
With that, Mr. Netanyahu said he was promoting "living together and peace,quot; in Jerusalem.
The other 2,200 units would expand Har Homa, in southeastern Jerusalem, which he founded in the late 1990s due to strong international objections. These units are in a preliminary planning stage and probably years away from construction.
The Trump administration's plan, published last month, recognizes Israeli sovereignty over a unified Jerusalem, from west to east, relegating any Palestinian capital to a few disconnected and peripheral areas. Most countries consider East Jerusalem to be occupied territory and Israeli settlements there to violate international law.
The Palestinian leadership has rejected the plan as a unilateral proposal that rewards the occupation of Israel.
Aviv Tatarsky of Ir Amim, a group advocating an equitable agreement between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem, said that, first of all, creating Israeli contiguity in the city and cutting off Palestinian neighborhoods in the West Bank was the goal of Har Homa and Givat Hamatos .
Thursday's statement, he said, was "one of the first manifestations of how destructive,quot; the Trump administration's plan was.
Peace Now, another Israeli anti-settlement group, said the plans amounted to "state suicide,quot; by avoiding any viable option for two states for the future.
"If nobody stops him, in a year or two they will start building,quot; in Givat Hamatos, said Hagit Ofran, of the Peace Now Conciliation Surveillance Department.
Netanyahu, the prime minister with more years of service to Israel, has been in office continuously since 2009, but is now fighting for his political future. He was prosecuted in November on charges of bribery, fraud and abuse of trust in three corruption cases.
Two previous elections, in April and September 2019, ended unfinished, without Netanyahu or his main opponent, Benny Gantz, of the Blue and White centrist party, being able to gather the necessary majority to form a viable government. A third unprecedented vote in one year is scheduled for March 2.
Amid the political stalemate, Mr. Netanyahu and his conservative Likud party are competing with the right-wing parties for every possible vote. It has been under increasing pressure from right-wing groups and settlers for not building in Jerusalem.
Immediately after the implementation of the Trump administration plan, Mr. Netanyahu's government promised to begin the process of extending Israeli sovereignty over substantial parts of the occupied West Bank, as the Trump plan foresaw, in a few days.
But the White House slowed down, making it clear that it would not support such a movement before the Israeli elections.
