NeNe Leakes still "very hesitant,quot; about leaving RHOA after this season

%MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f11% %MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f12%

There have been rumors that NeNe Leakes could leave Real Housewives of Atlanta sooner rather than later in the middle of his drama with Kenya Moore. It turns out that NeNe is still "very hesitant,quot; about returning for season 13 of the show or not!

NeNe is a member of the OG cast and always does a great job when it comes to bringing drama!

%MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f13% %MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f14%

After all, throughout his seasons, he has fought with almost everyone.

%MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f15% %MINIFYHTMLf27ad210a00ac45a7a01b4bc8ab5af9f16%

That said, it seems he may have had enough of that.

In the midst of all the negativity in the current season, she began to consider that leaving could be better for her.

Apparently, his fight with Kenya Moore is what has been causing him the most pain during the filming of season 12.

Now, while in The Talk, NeNe talked about this concern and this is what he had to say!

NeNe told the panel that ‘I will tell you that, as for returning, I feel that the program is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel that I don't want to be in a group where everyone is attacking and being really malicious. "

Sharon Osbourne got excited about NeNe and criticized his nemesis in the process: "Well, I think that nasty girl (Kenya) is jealous of you … Without you, there's no show."

Ad

NeNe agreed, saying that ‘I have it on my Instagram. I talk a lot about trash but I have a heart of gold. But you know, every season when the show ends, what my team and I do, we meet and talk about what is best for me. I hope Real Housewives is the best for me, I don't know … Yes, very hesitant. I mean, the show is still going on. And I also have to finish watching the last episodes to make sure that the nasty girl stays in her place and doesn't say things she shouldn't say. "



Post views:

0 0