NeNe Leakes poses with the famous lawyer Lisa Bloom and fans support her

NeNe Leakes surprised fans not long ago when RHOA star shared that famous lawyer Lisa Bloom is part of her team. Now NeNe shared a photo with Lisa, and fans say they are offering their full support no matter what.

Rumors claim that NeNe plans to sue RHOA, but this has not been confirmed so far.

"The things that people do and should not do @lisabloomesq #wecomingforyou," NeNe wrote in his post.

Someone said: team # teamNeNe🙏❤️💪😇 ppl saying they are in their 20s do they need someone to interact? # GurlBye👠👠 These rhoa ladies are strong and self-made married career women / independent rhoa women. Bravo & # 39; $ turning this show into a night of fighting. Shame on Bravo and that's why they called fans. You are not all seeing "this nonsense * t,quot;.

One commenter said, "I hope it's not mean. I'm supporting you 🤷🏽‍♀️" and another fan posted this: ‘NeNe gives Lisa a wig from your collections. She looks like Kim from the old days."

Another commenter said: "Keep moving forward, Nene … there's nothing wrong with looking at your own back …" and someone else who disagreed with what NeNe is doing posted this: "Disgusting! Stop threatening to the people! He will come back to you! Believe me. & # 39;

A follower said: Let's see how fast they start cleaning, now they are joking lol @neneleakes ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡! @neneleakes ❤️ & # 39;

It was recently revealed that the latest rumors claim that NeNe could leave Real Housewives of Atlanta sooner rather than later in the middle of his drama with Kenya Moore.

It turns out that NeNe is still "very hesitant,quot; about returning or not for season 13 of the show.

His fans have said more than once that if NeNe leaves the show, they will stop watching him.



