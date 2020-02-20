NeNe Leakes explains why he probably won't return to RHOA

During his appearance in The conversation on February 19, the Real Atlanta Housewives The star, NeNe Leakes, shared why he has reservations about signing for another season for the aforementioned reality television show.

BET reported that NeNe, who started the series in 2008, spoke with the presenters of the talk show and explained that he felt that Real Atlanta Housewives It was her baby because she started doing it more than ten years ago and played a crucial role in her popularity.

That said, NeNe argued that he did not want to star in a reality television series in which all cast members are continually attacking with malicious intentions. Sharon Osbourne, while fanning the flames of RHOA You fight, he told NeNe that he thought a "nasty girl,quot; was jealous of her.

Without NeNe, Sharon argued, there was simply no show. According to Leakes, you have to watch the other episodes first and also make sure that the "nasty girl,quot; doesn't say bad things she shouldn't say.

According to BET, "nasty girl,quot; refers to NeNe's co-star, Kenya Moore. The media explained that much of Season 12 has been very dramatic for NeNe, who has fought with other women while also trying to repair her damaged friendship with Cynthia Bailey, who was once her best friend.

Yesterday, Ricki Mathers reported on comments made by NeNe Leakes, even when he accused Kenya Moore of having a "stinky attitude." NeNe stated that Kenya's attitude and disposition towards others would be the end of the series if it continued.

Leakes argued that Kenya always tells him that nobody likes him, but nobody really likes him. Regarding what he intends to do in the future, NeNe has a variety of business efforts that he has been working on over the years.

Needless to say, NeNe will surely find something else to do once he finally leaves Real Atlanta housewives.



