Nelson children surprised by the veteran Navy father at the Dublin Primary School Assembly – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – The day will be recorded in the memory of Brendon, Ethan and Caleb Nelson for the rest of their lives. During the last 364 days, the only contact with his Navy father, Darren, has been through the viewer of an i-Phone. On Thursday, their father surprised them at an assembly at Murray Elementary School in Dublin.

School officials were surprised to call students to an assembly to honor first responders and military veterans. Once gathered, the teachers invited the students who had relatives in those professions to take the stage.

%MINIFYHTML45e96fcaf4d1c6c848de725c5a200c9e11% %MINIFYHTML45e96fcaf4d1c6c848de725c5a200c9e12%

While the Nelson brothers stood together on stage, their father slipped silently behind them.

Tears, hugs and smiles abounded when the children realized that their hopes and dreams of their father returning from an overseas deployment had come true.

"(Surprising the children) was pure joy," Nelson said while standing outside the school, his children hugging him tightly. “At first, behind the curtain, I was just trying to make sure that my hand was firm enough. I knew that my children were on the other side. So I was really excited. "

"That was one of the best moments of my life." "I'm excited to be home with these guys."

Nelson arrived at the Bay Area at 9:50 p.m. On Wednesday and I stayed at a nearby hotel to prepare your surprise meeting. It was deployed with the African Command and was there when al-Shabaab rebels attacked the Kenyan Defense Force Military Base in Manda Bay. Three US military died in the attack.

In the joy of the moment, Nelson remembered his three fallen comrades.

"That is a key facet of every military's heart," he said. “We get home and we have to live that, while true heroes don't. That is really difficult, we definitely lost friends. We lost three Americans on January 5 in Kenya. That was a very difficult circumstance, especially for all families … At the same time, as I will be deployed and I will leave, but my heart stays here … The true sacrifice is made by those who do not return. "