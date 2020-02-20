Nathan MacKinnon reaches a milestone when Avalanche defeats the islanders 3-1 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c011% %MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c012%

Winning Wednesday night, Nathan MacKinnon reached a milestone backed by the Hall of Fame with his 50th point of the second, becoming the third Avalanche player to produce 50 points in three consecutive seasons.

%MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c013% %MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c014%

Only the club legends Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg had done so before, with Sakic (1998-2002) and Forsberg (1995-99), both enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, doing so in four consecutive seasons.

%MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c015% %MINIFYHTMLf510a6f8036c40db912e9813cad664c016%

MacKinnon had a second assist in the third period to close the door to the New York Islanders in a 3-1 victory at the Pepsi Center.

"In an ideal world, that's what you do, right? You go out and start the third and follow after them and get a goal to put the game a little out of reach," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "I thought we did a good job all night in the offensive zone, owning the record, making good decisions with him, not facilitating them (and) forcing them to defend themselves."

MacKinnon now has 84 points, tied with David Pastrnak of Boston for second place in the NHL. Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton has 95 points in the league. MacKinnon left the locker room when reporters entered Wednesday and didn't seem to want to comment on his 26th multi-point game of the season.

Against old friend Semyon Varlamov, the Russian goalkeeper who played the previous eight seasons in Colorado, the Avs scored goals from Joonas Donskoi midway through the first period and Andre Burakovsky early in the second and took a 2-0 lead in the third.

The Avs then closed the door to defensive-minded and low-scoring islanders at 7:43 in the final draw when Gabe Landeskog redirected a MacKinnon shot past Varlamov. Brock Nelson, of New York, scored a late goal when the islanders avoided money laundering.

"I am definitely happy with the way we ended up and really played the whole game the right way," Landeskog said. "It's a big difference to go 2-1 if they get a score of 3-1, so we wanted to make sure we were looking for that (third) goal." It was good to get it. "

The Av rose to a point in St. Louis and Dallas, both with 76, at the top of the Central Division and Western Conference ranking. Colorado has played a game less than the Blues and Stars in a tight race for the supremacy of the division and the conference.

“You love competition. No one is in the game if you don't like it, "said Avs defender Cale Makar, who had assistance with Donskoi and Burakovsky's goals to climb to 45 points for rookies." Obviously, we are all very close at the top there. It just depends on who separates in this next moment. "

The Avs, who got an excellent effort of 27 saves from goalkeeper Pavel Francouz, also broke a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) and finished 2-2-1 in a five-game home.

The Avs exhausted by injuries played their second game without the injured goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer, who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. They were also without injured key strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, who are out this month and probably more.

Rantanen suffered what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury on Monday. Calvert has missed two games with a lower body injury and Kadri, who is on crutches, lost his fifth with a leg ailment.

Footnotes. Striker Martin Kaut, 20, made his NHL debut for the Avs, who selected the Czech Republic native with the 16th pick of the 2018 draft. Kaut played with the right wing on a line with center Pierre- Edouard Bellemare and left wing Matt Nieto. The only healthy scratch in Colorado was defender Mark Barberio. … The Av will travel to Anaheim on Thursday and prepare for a consecutive night stretch in Southern California against the Ducks on Friday and Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Because Avs American Hockey League affiliates, the Colorado Eagles, also play road games in California this weekend, the Avs will be left with a minimum of 12 strikers and will only use one call if a striker from the Big club falls with an injury Friday.