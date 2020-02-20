Home Local News Nathan MacKinnon reaches a milestone when Avalanche defeats the islanders 3-1 –...

Winning Wednesday night, Nathan MacKinnon reached a milestone backed by the Hall of Fame with his 50th point of the second, becoming the third Avalanche player to produce 50 points in three consecutive seasons.

Only the club legends Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg had done so before, with Sakic (1998-2002) and Forsberg (1995-99), both enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, doing so in four consecutive seasons.

MacKinnon had a second assist in the third period to close the door to the New York Islanders in a 3-1 victory at the Pepsi Center.

"In an ideal world, that's what you do, right? You go out and start the third and follow after them and get a goal to put the game a little out of reach," said Avs coach Jared Bednar. "I thought we did a good job all night in the offensive zone, owning the record, making good decisions with him, not facilitating them (and) forcing them to defend themselves."

MacKinnon now has 84 points, tied with David Pastrnak of Boston for second place in the NHL. Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton has 95 points in the league. MacKinnon left the locker room when reporters entered Wednesday and didn't seem to want to comment on his 26th multi-point game of the season.

Against old friend Semyon Varlamov, the Russian goalkeeper who played the previous eight seasons in Colorado, the Avs scored goals from Joonas Donskoi midway through the first period and Andre Burakovsky early in the second and took a 2-0 lead in the third.

The Avs then closed the door to defensive-minded and low-scoring islanders at 7:43 in the final draw when Gabe Landeskog redirected a MacKinnon shot past Varlamov. Brock Nelson, of New York, scored a late goal when the islanders avoided money laundering.

"I am definitely happy with the way we ended up and really played the whole game the right way," Landeskog said. "It's a big difference to go 2-1 if they get a score of 3-1, so we wanted to make sure we were looking for that (third) goal." It was good to get it. "

The Av rose to a point in St. Louis and Dallas, both with 76, at the top of the Central Division and Western Conference ranking. Colorado has played a game less than the Blues and Stars in a tight race for the supremacy of the division and the conference.

“You love competition. No one is in the game if you don't like it, "said Avs defender Cale Makar, who had assistance with Donskoi and Burakovsky's goals to climb to 45 points for rookies." Obviously, we are all very close at the top there. It just depends on who separates in this next moment. "

