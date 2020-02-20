NASA lost these 11 dangerous asteroids, but an AI caught them – BGR

There are lots and lots of space rocks hanging in our solar system. Most of them will never pose a threat to our planet, but a very small percentage will approach. Inevitably, Earth will be in the process of collision with a dangerous asteroid at some time in the future, and identifying objects that pose threats is a big problem.

Modern telescopes and other observation tools can give astronomers a good idea of ​​what rocks are heading towards us, but relying on humans to look for these potentially dangerous asteroids means that some may be overlooked and completely lost. To see how many potentially dangerous asteroids we have been missing, researchers from the Netherlands built an AI network to analyze the data and see what they could find.

As the researchers explain in a new article published in Astronomy and astrophysics, the computer brain had the task of detecting objects that would probably reach approximately 4.7 million miles from Earth. That distance may seem like a good mattress, but it is close enough that scientists can track such asteroids in the long term to make sure they don't cause a problem in the future.

The objects also had to meet a size criterion and measure more than 100 meters in diameter to register with AI as a threat. Objects of that size have the potential to cause serious damage if they directly impact our planet.

After running the simulation and looking up to 10,000 years in the future, the AI ​​produced some pretty surprising results. Not only were there additional potentially dangerous objects that had not been detected, but there were enough. A total of 11 asteroids that were not on NASA's list of potentially dangerous objects were cited as potentially worrisome.

In the future, researchers hope to refine their technique in order to predict dangerous overflights with even greater precision. "We now know that our method works, but we would certainly like to deepen research with a better neural network and with more input," explains Portegies Zwart, a member of the research team. "The hard part is that small interruptions in orbit calculations can lead to major changes in the conclusions."

Image source: Hubble Space Telescope / ESA