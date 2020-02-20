Nancy Ruin Geoffrey's perfect dress in Project Runway?

Drama in the workshop.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Catwalk Projectdesigner Geoffrey Mac He leaves himself completely angry after someone's carelessness with an iron ruins his perfect pink dress. Specifically, the iron that Geoffrey is using in his finished piece is covered with black debris from an earlier design.

"This dress went from perfect to absolute shit in three seconds," laments the 42-year-old designer in a confessional.

In an attempt to discover what has happened, Geoffrey shows the ironing mess to his teammates. Victoria Cocieru Y Sergio Guadarrama. While Victoria is surprised by the problem, Sergio wonders if the hot glue could have been the culprit.

"I'm going to kill someone," Geoffrey says frustrated.

Of course, since only two of the contestants have black designs, Geoffrey reduces the list of culprits to Nancy Volpe-Beringer or Brittany allen. However, in a passing comment, Brittany makes it known that "it wasn't me."

"It's definitely too late to fix it right now," Geoffrey says later. "I am going to breathe deeply and pray that the judges are a little lenient."