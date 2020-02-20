Nancy Ruin Geoffrey's perfect dress in Project Runway?

Drama in the workshop.
In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Catwalk Projectdesigner Geoffrey Mac He leaves himself completely angry after someone's carelessness with an iron ruins his perfect pink dress. Specifically, the iron that Geoffrey is using in his finished piece is covered with black debris from an earlier design.
"This dress went from perfect to absolute shit in three seconds," laments the 42-year-old designer in a confessional.
In an attempt to discover what has happened, Geoffrey shows the ironing mess to his teammates. Victoria Cocieru Y Sergio Guadarrama. While Victoria is surprised by the problem, Sergio wonders if the hot glue could have been the culprit.
"I'm going to kill someone," Geoffrey says frustrated.
Of course, since only two of the contestants have black designs, Geoffrey reduces the list of culprits to Nancy Volpe-Beringer or Brittany allen. However, in a passing comment, Brittany makes it known that "it wasn't me."
"It's definitely too late to fix it right now," Geoffrey says later. "I am going to breathe deeply and pray that the judges are a little lenient."
As the tension in the workshop increases, Nancy finds herself reflecting if she caused the ironing accident.
"I hope it wasn't me," the Philadelphia resident points out to Catwalk Project camera. "I am very careful, but everything is so crazy and rushed that it is possible."
Unfortunately for Nancy, according to the flashback images in the clip above, she used the iron 10 minutes before the Geoffrey incident.
Will the judges forgive the black residue in Geoffrey's design? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's new episode.
Catwalk Project airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).