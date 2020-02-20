MLB veterans to watch in spring training games – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML70611458588935572d6f193c792da28811% %MINIFYHTML70611458588935572d6f193c792da28812%

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. – The intimidating presence of Giancarlo Stanton was missing in the middle of the Yankees' lineup for a large part of 2019 due to a season full of injuries.

While trying to recover, the New York batter will have his spring shifts analyzed more than most.

The spring training game action begins in Arizona on Friday with a meeting between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals, while the other 28 teams play their first exhibition games in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues on Saturday.

The games, especially in early spring, are often full of young prospects and others who have many possibilities to make opening lists. Most of the veterans will be provided to the games and their statistics will not be particularly important, as they play with batting positions, throwing repertoires and gradually move on to the first games of the regular season on March 26.

For others, exhibition games are a bit more important. Stanton is one of those exceptions.

The 6-foot 6-foot, 245-pound player played in just 18 games last season, hitting .288 with three home runs in 59 at-bats. He hit 38 home runs in his first year with the Yankees in 2018 and a personal record of 59 in 2017 with the Miami Marlins. In spring training, it will be interesting to see how much time you spend in the garden and how much time the designated hitter is.

"Without limitations," Stanton said Wednesday in Florida. "Just be smart with the workload coming back to it."

Some other veterans who will be watched closely during the next month:

RHP Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Treinen, 31, was an All-Star and one of the dominant relievers of the game in 2018 with the Oakland Athletics, when he had a 9-2 record and 0.78 ERA in 80 1/3 innings. It receded a lot last season with an effectiveness of 4.91 and a lower strikeout rate.

The Dodgers are betting that they can recover some of that magic & # 39; 18 after signing it with a $ 10 million contract for one year during the offseason.

DE Steven Souza Jr., Chicago Cubs

Souza was one of the promising young power hitters of the game in 2017 after he hit 30 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays. But after two consecutive seasons plagued with injuries to the Diamondbacks, he was not introduced during the offseason and signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

The entire 2019 season was lost after breaking multiple ligaments in the left knee during spring training. If he is healthy, the 30-year-old could provide the Cubs with a capable right-handed bat.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

The 28-year-old was an All-Star in 2018, but had problems until 2019, he was even sent to the minors in the middle of the season. He returned in August and threw a little better, but his season ended on an extremely sour note after he gave up seven runs in just 1/3 of a game in a loss of Game 5 of the NLDS against the Cardinals who eliminated the Braves from the playoffs

LHP Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

The seven-time All-Star has been one of the best pitchers in the game for most of a decade, but 2019 was a difficult year and ended with a 6-11 record and a 4.40 ERA of a personal record. It was closed in mid-August with a pain in the elbow.

The Red Sox hope he can recover and become his ace again, but spring has not started long after Sale reported that he would camp a few days late due to pneumonia-induced weakness.

RHP Carlos Martinez, Cardinals of St. Louis

Martinez was a starting pitcher for the Stars in 2015 and 2017, but the weakness in his throwing shoulder led to a transition to the bullpen last season. The law was good as a closer, saving 24 games, but the Cardinals would like him to return to rotation if his shoulder can handle the workload.