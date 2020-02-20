Mississippi's six-week abortion ban was overthrown by a federal judge

%MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313011% %MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313012%

Last year, Mississippi was one of several states trying to ban abortions completely or at the six-week mark. Well, a federal judge finally ruled on the law proposed by Mississippi to make abortions illegal at six weeks, and those who are pro-abortionists will be very happy with the decision.

As reported by @CBSNews, the panel of federal judges officially overturned the controversial ban on "fetal heartbeats,quot; of Mississippi, which is a ban on women who receive abortions once they reach six weeks of pregnancy. According to a spokesman for the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm that initially challenged the law, the decision was made only a few hours ago.

%MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313013% %MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313014%

The recent decision will act to temporarily block the "fetal heartbeat,quot; law and come into effect and further defend the decision of a lower court since May 2019. This is not the first time a similar abortion ban has been overturned, since That the one-week abortion ban proposed by the state of Mississippi was also revoked by the Fifth Circuit court.

%MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313015% %MINIFYHTML571e93120b475467e7f6327ed4d7313016%

The panel of three judges of the Fifth District issued its final decision on the six-week abortion ban through a written statement describing how they could reach the decision:

“(A) I will agree that cardiac activity can be detected long before the fetus is viable. That condemns the law. If the prohibition of abortion after 15 weeks is unconstitutional, then it follows that the prohibition of abortion at an early stage of pregnancy is also unconstitutional. ”

Georgia also recently claimed a similar victory, as the "beating bill,quot; proposed by the state was rejected in October after being blocked by a federal judge.

Roommates, what do you think about this?