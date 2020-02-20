Minnesota weather: final warm-up of the cold weekend morning – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans are enduring what is expected to be the last cold morning below freezing this week before a warming causes temperatures to exceed freezing this weekend.

Thursday morning temperatures were below zero throughout the state, and almost all of Minnesota, with the exception of a pocket in central-eastern Minnesota, was under a cold warning.

%MINIFYHTML1c4e98d3345eff1519daad4d6dcac9fb13% %MINIFYHTML1c4e98d3345eff1519daad4d6dcac9fb14%

Given the icy winds, it felt as cold as 30 below in parts of the state, cold enough for freezing to adhere to exposed skin in minutes. The National Meteorological Service has the notice scheduled to last until 9 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML1c4e98d3345eff1519daad4d6dcac9fb15% %MINIFYHTML1c4e98d3345eff1519daad4d6dcac9fb16%

While temperatures plummeted overnight under a clear sky, mercury is expected to rise to adolescence on Thursday afternoon as the sky remains clear, allowing plenty of sunlight.

Looking to Friday, temperatures will continue to rise. In the hours before dawn, temperatures will be at the top of adolescence and will increase during the day, eventually hitting well above zero, in the mid-30s.

The heat is expected to continue until the weekend, when the sky will be sunny and the highs are likely to rise to more than 40 degrees. To put that warming into perspective, the average high temperature for the Twin Cities for this time of year is at low 30.

Looking ahead, the heat of the weekend will persist at the beginning of the work week before temperatures drop during the mid-week cold wave.