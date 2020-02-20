Minnesota Senate Republicans announce their plan for a surplus of $ 1.3B – Up News Info

– Minnesota Senate Republicans said Thursday: "It's time to get your billion, Minnesota back."

Senate leaders announced how they hope to return the state's $ 1.3 billion surplus to the people.

Its plan includes the elimination of all state taxes on Social Security benefits, the reduction of the income tax rate from 5.35% to 4.9%, the expansion of the K-12 children's tax credit and the increase of some tax credits for agricultural equipment.

“This will be our main package. It will be good for everyone in the state, and best of all is a reduction in the income tax rate from the lowest level, 5.35%, ”said Senate Tax Committee Chairman Roger Chamberlain.

The proposal directly clashes with the plan of the Democratic House, which involves spending $ 500 million of the surplus on the expansion of accessible nurseries and pre-kindergarten scholarships.