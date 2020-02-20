Minneapolis police believe a suspect in Dinkytown attempted a sexual assault related to previous cases – Up News Info

– The Minneapolis police want the help of the public to find a man who they think is responsible for a series of assaults.

The last assault attempt occurred on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Dinkytown district of Minneapolis, near the University of Minnesota. A woman was sitting on the driver's side of the car near 6th Street and 10th Avenue Southeast when a man approached and tried to push her toward the back seat. She fought him and he ran away.

The police believe that the description he gave coincided with that of other suspects in attempts of sexual assault throughout the city.

%MINIFYHTMLab8219e706a4f1b01ab0c164c6bc663613% %MINIFYHTMLab8219e706a4f1b01ab0c164c6bc663614%

“The suspect is described as a white man, 30 or 40 years old, with a possible beard, wearing a hoodie that covered his head. He wore dark colored pants, ”said public information officer John Elder. "We believe this person is responsible for similar attacks on the Minneapolis subway since 2018."

%MINIFYHTMLab8219e706a4f1b01ab0c164c6bc663615% %MINIFYHTMLab8219e706a4f1b01ab0c164c6bc663616%

Police say they are analyzing all sexual assault attempts throughout the city. The attacks are not specific to a part of Minneapolis.

People are urged to be alert at all times and to report any suspicious activity, or any person lurking, to the police.