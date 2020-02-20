Minn. Man who drove the school bus for 55 years to rest in the coffin of the school bus – Up News Info

– Glen Davis was possibly the best known driver in all of Grand Meadow, Minnesota.

For 55 years, the residents of his small town of 1,170 trusted him to take his children by bus to and from school. I was proud to say that I had never had an accident.

He was a school bus driver from 1949 to 2005. It was one of the longest jobs he has ever had, and perhaps his favorite.

Therefore, it is appropriate for Davis to rest in a yellow coffin on the school bus, stamped with the number 3, the number of the first bus he drove.

Davis was able to see his personalized coffin five years before his death. It was a gift from Jim Hindt, the owner of a local funeral home.

It is painted yellow with black hinges, with the same letters that appeared on Davis's 1949 school bus.

