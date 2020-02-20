Mike Bloomberg makes presence in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Mike Bloomberg is making his presence known in Michigan.

His campaign has established at least eight offices in the state so far.

%MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c513% %MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c514%

Bloomberg also got the backing of US representative Haley Stevens, who represents parts of Wayne and Oakland counties.

%MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c515% %MINIFYHTMLa600658e914d891de689740332f756c516%

Michigan voters will go to the polls on March 10.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.