Microsoft launches new colorful Windows 10 icons

Microsoft is starting to implement new application icons in Windows 10 that are designed to modernize the company's operating system. Updates to a variety of Windows 10 integrated applications are available for Windows 10 Fast Ring testers today, with new application icons that follow Microsoft's fluid design principles. Microsoft revealed hundreds of new Windows 10 icons in December, and all of them are much more colorful and modern than what currently exists in the operating system.

Calculator, Groove Music, Mail, Voice Recorder, Alarms and Clock, Movies and TV, and Calendar are the first integrated applications to get the new icons, with many more to follow. Microsoft also plans to update applications such as Photos of the basic white logos that exist today in more colorful options. The new Mail and Calendar icons also appear in the launch preview ring for Windows 10, which means they are only a few days away from being available to all Windows 10 users.

The new icon is part of a broader fluid design effort at Microsoft to modernize the company's software and services. All these new icons will appear within Windows 10X, a variant of the operating system designed for dual-screen devices. Windows 10 on normal laptops and desktops is still being updated clearly, but it is still unclear whether we will see the new Windows logo or the Start menu design for now.

Microsoft also previously reviewed its Office icons and design, with new options for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and more. These design changes also extended to mobile versions of Office applications, and Microsoft also focused on its fluid design system for a variety of mobile applications. Microsoft's updated Edge browser also has a new icon, and even Office has a more modern logo.

The Microsoft design team is now working collaboratively internally on what the company describes as a form of "open source." Read our full Microsoft design feature from last year to discover how the company has learned from its mistakes to redesign its future.