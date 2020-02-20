Michigan knocks down Rutgers 60-52 – Up News Info Detroit

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Juwan Howard refers to Zavier Simpson as the basketball player Tom Brady of Michigan, with the owner in charge and directing the Wolverines.

Simpson did exactly that, scoring 16 points with five assists and two steals, while Franz Wagner added 12 points when the Wolverines handed Rutgers his first home loss of the season, 60-52.

"They got a lot of weapons, but when they have that quarterback that can cut and dice you, nothing is easy," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of Simpson, who scored his 1,000th point in the game.

Rutgers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten Conference) jumped to an early lead, but Michigan (17-9, 8-7) calmed down and led 16-8 at the 13:03 mark. Rutgers would move away from the lead until Ron Harper Jr. hit a triple from the corner to put the Scarlet Knights 22-21. Jon Teske hit a triple in the resulting possession to regain Michigan's leadership at 6:21. The two teams fought for the lead until Geo Baker nailed a 3-point jumper from the right wing, giving Rutgers a 31-28 lead at halftime.

Rutgers would start the second half in a 6-0 race before Michigan regained the road to retake the lead at 42-41 midway through the second half with a David DeJulius jumper.

DeJulius, who finished with 10 points from the bank, hit another triple in Michigan's next possession to limit a 15-4 run and give the Wolverines a 45-41 lead.

The basket was assisted by Simpson, who has been playing some of his best basketball games of the season lately.

"It's amazing, but I'm not surprised, because we've been watching it since I was a sophomore who took the group to the National Championship game," said DeJulius.

"So it's nothing new for us. It's only Zavier Simpson that we know who is a great leader at both ends of the court and also aggressive at both ends of the court."

Michigan increased its lead to nine points and stayed ahead from there. Rutgers was 17-0 at home this season entering the game.

"It's loud, I'll say it," Howard said. "You have an energetic crowd … it's a small environment. It's one of the smallest arenas in Big Ten and everyone talks about this historic place. I'm glad I was able to witness it."

Baker had 16 points to lead Rutgers. Harper contributed 13 points, while Akwasi Yeboah scored 10.

MENS

Isiah Livers of Michigan injured his right ankle against Indiana in the previous game of the Wolverines. While playing again in that game, he sat on a boot to walk against Rutgers. Howard said he was "day by day."

0-13

Rutgers has never defeated Michigan, with schools playing 12 times before, since 1933. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. Michigan swept the season series, winning before at Madison Square Garden 69-63.

BIG TABLE

Michigan: The Wolverines have had a season of ups and downs. They have been ranked number 4 in the Top 25 poll early in the season, and have now won six of their last seven, after enduring a run of four consecutive losses.

Rutgers: As good as the Scarlet Knights have been at home, it has been a struggle along the way. Sitting 1-6 away from the cozy confines of the RAC, Rutgers has a couple of highway opportunities in Wisconsin and at number 9 Penn State. Either win improves your NCAA tournament resume and gives Rugers his first appearance in the tournament since 1991.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Michigan: The Wolverines are in Purdue on Saturday.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are in Wisconsin on Sunday.

