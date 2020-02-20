Mexico arrests suspects for the murder of a seven-year-old girl | News from Mexico

%MINIFYHTMLee585bf0c11cea370108285a98a8a25911% %MINIFYHTMLee585bf0c11cea370108285a98a8a25912%

Authorities in Mexico arrested suspects in the murder of a seven-year-old girl whose murder shook the capital with protests, said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

The body of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighetti was discovered during the weekend in a plastic garbage bag, which generated outrage at the growing violence against women in Mexico.

"The alleged perpetrators of the minor Fatima Cecilia feminicide were arrested in a city in the state of Mexico," Sheinbaum said Wednesday on Twitter.

Sheinbaum had previously said that the two suspects are apparently a couple and that witnesses told investigators that the couple had left their rented house in a neighborhood south of the capital on Saturday, the day before the girl's body was discovered .

Authorities searched the house Tuesday night and found clothes and other items belonging to the girl.

Sheinbaum also said the woman was known to the girl's family. The day before, Aldrighetti's grandfather told The Associated Press news agency that he did not recognize a police sketch of the suspect woman, but authorities published photographs of both suspects on Wednesday.

Aldrighetti, who was buried Tuesday by distressed relatives, friends and neighbors, was seen in a surveillance video leaving his school on February 11 with a woman who was not his mother. That day, according to relatives, it took her mother between 15 and 20 minutes to pick her up.

The murder caused outrage over the increasing violence against women in Mexico. (Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

In Mexico City, elementary students often leave school after school to meet parents who wait on the sidewalks, but there have been few controls to ensure someone is there to receive them.

The girl's grandfather and others have criticized the school for throwing Aldrighetti into the street when classes were finished that day and for not calling the police to go looking for her when there were no parents present to pick her up.

Children who are not picked up are supposed to be taken to the premises of a prosecutor in the central neighborhood of Doctors. It may take an hour or more to arrive from the outlying neighborhoods, especially when the notorious traffic of the expanding capital is in full swing.

Outrage over recent murders

With the death of Aldrighetti, the authorities have said that they plan that the prosecutor's offices around the city take care of children who are not picked up until their parents can claim them.

Sheinbam said authorities also plan to strengthen protocols to identify people who pick up children from school, accelerate the deployment of security cameras and have uniformed workers on hand for security during delivery and pick-up times.

City prosecutors said the arrest warrants would be charged with kidnapping with the intention of causing harm. More charges such as murder could be added later.

The authorities lost a full day in the search for Aldrighetti because they waited for the formal file of a missing person to open.

Sheinbaum said authorities were reviewing the response schedule of when the girl was reported missing.

The kidnapping and murder of the seven-year-old boy occurred only two days after a boyfriend allegedly murdered Ingrid Escamilla, a young resident of Mexico City. The man, who was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing Escamilla with a knife, mutilated his body and threw part of his body into the sewer.

The outrage grew after local media published horrible photos of the skinned corpse, seemingly leaked by city police officers.

The murders have proved to be a politically difficult issue for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said the protests over the murders were an attempt to distract attention from his social programs.

Last week, López Obrador showed little patience with those who questioned him about the government's commitment to combat violence against women.

"This issue has been manipulated a lot in the media," the president said Monday, adding: "I don't want the problem to be just the murder of women."

Following the protests, the lower house of the Mexican Congress proposed to tighten prison sentences for the murder of women and sexual abuse of minors.